Ivalua Successfully Completes IRAP Assessment in Australia

IRAP further strengthens Ivalua’s global security credentials, reinforcing its role as the partner of choice for the most security‑conscious organizations.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that its platform and hosting environment have undergone an Australian Government IRAP Assessment by a qualified assessor under the InfoSec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) for handling data classified up to OFFICIAL: Sensitive.

IRAP is a framework established by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) to evaluate organizations’ security practices, particularly those used to handle sensitive information, through high-quality, independent security assessment services. IRAP establishes a rigorous security standard for cloud providers, giving Commonwealth agencies confidence in their choice of cloud/SaaS providers.

Ivalua’s successful IRAP Assessment delivers critical advantages:

Independent assurance on Ivalua’s technical and organizational controls, aligned with the Australian Information Security Manual

Assessment for workloads covering sensitive government information

Accelerated procurement and reduced audit burden with validated evidence of critical security controls across all content stored in Ivalua

Furthermore, this evaluation enables Ivalua’s strategic customers operating in the public sector to request an Authority to Operate (ATO) from an authorising officer under the Australian Government.

“Achieving the IRAP OFFICIAL: Sensitive level reflects Ivalua’s long-standing focus on transparency and maintaining robust security across our platform,” said Amit Maloo, Chief Information Security Officer at Ivalua. “This milestone, combined with our extensive globally-recognized security certifications, further positions Ivalua as the solution of choice for organizations seeking to modernize their procurement operations while ensuring compliance with the highest standards of data protection and trust.”

With its unified platform and single-source data model, Ivalua remains the spend management technology partner of choice for the most security-conscious enterprises worldwide. This is demonstrated by several certifications and attestations, including the ISO 27001 for information security, TISAX Level 2 (AL2) for the automotive industry, SOC 1 and SOC 2 attestation reports, and a FedRAMP-compliant environment for the US public sector. These credentials make Ivalua the partner of choice for several leading organizations in defense, government, and financial services sectors, such as BAE Systems in the US and Australia, CACI, Teledyne Technologies, SAAB, MBDA, Thales, Rheinmetall, and more.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, Spend Management software powered by AI agents. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform enables businesses to better manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world’s most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

