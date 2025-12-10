Leading the K-PET Trend: Korean Pet Brand ‘Bremen’ Premium Roasted Hwangtae Snack for Pets and Owners Launches on Makuake December 10

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bremen Co., Ltd., a leading Korean pet specialty company, is expanding into Japan with its premium treat, the Bremen Roasted Hwangtae Snack. Created for safe and shared enjoyment by both pets and their owners, the snack will make its official debut on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Makuake on December 10.



The Bremen Roasted Hwangtae Snack is produced under a strict human-grade system, ensuring it meets the same high standards applied to food for people. To guarantee safety for companion animals, the hwangtae undergoes a thorough salt-removal process before being roasted on a 300°C iron plate. This high-heat method eliminates bacteria, including E. coli and coliforms, while enhancing the naturally clean and savory flavor of premium hwangtae.

Highly palatable and light in texture, the snack provides a crispy and enjoyable eating experience, making it ideal for daily consumption. It is versatile enough for dogs, cats, hedgehogs, parrots, and various small animals. Cats, in particular, enjoy the treat when it is softened in warm water, which enhances its aroma and texture.

Hwangtae is considered one of Korea’s most premium dried fish ingredients, containing more than 90% protein. It is produced through a natural freezing-and-thawing method repeated over four months in cold, high-altitude regions where temperatures fall below –10°C. This unique process creates a nutrient-rich ingredient distinct from ordinary dried fish like bugeo, making it suitable for pets of all ages, from young animals to seniors.

With this launch, Bremen aims to promote a culture of shared snacking, strengthening emotional bonds between pets and their owners through healthy and trustworthy treats.

Bremen has continued to expand its global presence with innovative pet food and pet-tech solutions. In 2021, the company achieved 1,543% of its funding goal on Makuake with its pioneering cat-litter product, Bremen Popcorn Tofu, which remains popular in Japan. Bremen plans to further grow its product lineup to support a premium K-PET lifestyle worldwide.

Looking ahead, Bremen will introduce the Bremen Pet Tag, an IoT wearable device that connects with the Petstapic platform, in the first quarter of 2026. The app offers features such as sharing information about abandoned animals, connecting with nearby pet friends, and tracking walks. The Japanese version of the app is now available on both Android and iOS.