New Documentary A MONA LISA OBSESSION from Discovery to debut December 14 in Southeast Asia

touches on the origins of the Mona Lisa, from the Italian Renaissance, and the painting’s passage through France with King Francis l and Napoleon Bonaparte, to the Louvre – the documentary also zooms in on a rare private art collection in Taiwan which includes a likeness of the painting of Mona Lisa, a work of art that some consider to be a youthful depiction reminiscent of Mona Lisa.

Owned by Frank Huang, an art collector and Taiwanese technology leader from Taiwan, this depiction of the Mona Lisa from his private collection adds a unique perspective to the ongoing conversation surrounding one of Leonardo da Vinci’s most iconic works.

The Mona Lisa has long captivated the world with her enigmatic smile and mysterious gaze – over centuries, many artistic interpretations inspired by the Mona Lisa have emerged, with scholars discovering more hidden details and subtle symbols, fueling the fascination of the original painting.

Catch A Mona Lisa Obsession in Southeast Asia on the Discovery Channel, Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 7:10 PM SGT and on Discovery Asia on Sunday, December 14 at 9:00 PM SGT.

