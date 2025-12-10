Novotel Johor Bahru City Centre Opens In The Southern Gateway To Malaysia

Above: Family Room

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 December 2025 – Novotel, the brand dedicated to creating meaningful moments of balance for business and leisure travellers, proudly announces the opening of, a new addition to the city’s growing hospitality scene. Ideally located in the heart of Johor Bahru, the hotel offers a harmonious blend of contemporary comfort, warm Malaysian hospitality, and thoughtful touches for guests of all ages.

The hotel’s interiors subtly weave elements of Malaysia’s cultural identity into a modern, stylish setting, creating inviting spaces that reflect local character while embracing Novotel’s signature contemporary flair.

The hotel features 304 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, Smart TVs, Deep Nature amenities, and flexible layouts. Suites include espresso machines, while family room configurations ensure an enjoyable stay for all.

Guests can dine at Food Exchange, offering local favourites, international cuisine, and festive menus. The Gourmet Bar in the lobby serves light bites, crafted drinks, and grab-and-go options, while the Pool Bar offers refreshments beside the open-air infinity pool.

For meetings and events, the hotel presents The Grand Chamber, a pillarless 520 square metre ballroom equipped with three LED screens, accommodating up to 300 guests. Six additional meeting rooms and a VIP waiting room make the hotel an ideal venue for weddings, conferences, and corporate gatherings.

“The opening of Novotel Johor Bahru City Centre reflects our continued commitment to growing Accor’s presence across Asia,” said Garth Simmons, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Accor Asia. “Johor Bahru is a dynamic gateway city, and this hotel embodies the balance of comfort and modernity that Novotel is known for. We are proud to introduce a property that elevates the city’s hospitality offering and supports Malaysia’s wider tourism growth.”

“We are thrilled to open Novotel Johor Bahru City Centre as a vibrant new destination for travellers and the local community,” said Brendan Chong, General Manager. “Our goal is to create meaningful stays where business meets comfort in the heart of Johor Bahru.”

The hotel’s debut beautifully complements the excitement surrounding Visit Malaysia 2026 and Visit Johor 2026, inviting travellers to discover Johor Bahru through the lens of comfort, culture, and contemporary hospitality.

As part of Novotel’s long-term commitment to ocean longevity, the hotel reflects the brand’s belief that human wellbeing and planetary wellbeing go hand in hand. In 2024, Novotel launched a Positive Impact Plan, grounded in UN ocean-related actions, to reduce plastic, water, and carbon impacts; and promote sustainable food choices through plant-forward menus. At Novotel Johor Bahru City Centre, this commitment comes to life with filtered water taps in every room, providing unlimited purified drinking water while eliminating single-use plastic bottles and contributing to healthier oceans.

To celebrate the opening, guests can enjoy an Exclusive Opening Offer starting from MYR 345++ per night , valid for stays from today until 6 March 2026.

Members of ALL Accor, the all-in-one booking platform and award-winning loyalty program can enjoy exclusive benefits and earn reward points during their stay at Novotel Johor Bahru City Centre. Points can be redeemed for future stays, dining, and unique experiences across Accor’s global network. Enrolment is free at all.com.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://all.accor.com/hotel/B585/index.en.shtml or email HB585@accor.com.

