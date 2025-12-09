NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE market update for market insights as trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Market Update + Target Opens Newly Transformed ‘Target SoHo’ in New York

Kristen Scholer delivers the market update on December 9th

Traders await the Federal Reserve’s final interest rate decision of the year. Markets are pricing in with near certainty a 0.25% rate cut, following the Fed’s two-day policy meeting that begins today, with the announcement expected Wednesday.

NYSE-listed Target unveils a reimagined SoHo store led by incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke . The concept includes a beauty bar, selfie checkout, and curated home and fashion pieces. NYSE’s Ashley Mastronardi spoke with Target’s VP of Creative Curation—watch the interview on the NYSE TV app.

. The concept includes a beauty bar, selfie checkout, and curated home and fashion pieces. NYSE’s spoke with Target’s VP of Creative Curation—watch the interview on the NYSE TV app. Twenty One Capital goes public today on the NYSE under ticker XXI, becoming the exchange’s largest Bitcoin treasury company with $4 billion in Bitcoin. CEO Jack Mallers delivered remarks before ringing the Opening Bell.

Opening Bell

Twenty One Capital (NYSE: XXI) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE: AUB) celebrates its investor day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App