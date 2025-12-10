ORGE CO LTD Accelerates Global Expansion With Full-Scale Entry Into Chinese Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Korean organic food brand ORGE CO LTD is ramping up its global footprint as it moves forward with a full-scale entry into the Chinese market. The company recently held discussions with platform operators and local buyers at the Shanghai Food Tech Fair, laying the groundwork for simultaneous launches across major online commerce platforms and offline specialty stores in China.

ORGE’s flagship products—including its organic samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) and organic nutritious chicken sausages—are gaining attention for containing no synthetic additives and using recipes based on locally sourced Korean ingredients. These attributes align with rising consumer demand in China for healthier, clean-label foods. The products’ convenience—requiring only hot-water heating or simple microwave preparation—also resonates strongly with busy urban consumers.

The company is currently in discussions to collaborate with Douyin, China’s leading e-commerce livestreaming platform, and is preparing test placements in premium food stores in Shanghai and Guangzhou. ORGE also plans to finalize a strategic partnership with a Greater China distributor in December, accelerating its expansion across both online and offline retail channels.

A company spokesperson stated, “Starting with China, we aim to broaden our global sales network into Southeast Asia and North America, strengthening ORGE’s brand competitiveness,” adding, “Our goal is to establish ORGE as a leading K-food-based healthy convenience brand worldwide.”