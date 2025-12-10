Radisson Hotel Group accelerates growth in Indonesia with ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals

BRUSSELS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals, a new lifestyle serviced apartment project in one of Bali’s most vibrant coastal districts. Scheduled to open in 2027, the property will feature 116 serviced apartments and further expand Radisson Hotel Group’s footprint in Indonesia, one of the focus markets in its Asia-Pacific growth strategy.



ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals – room example render.

Situated in Canggu, a boho beach hub popular with international visitors, surfers, and a growing community of expatriates and remote workers, ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals will offer a contemporary base surrounded by rice fields, temples, and beaches. The project is located along Jalan Shortcut Teratai Batu Bolong, approximately a one-hour drive from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, and within a short drive of Echo Beach, Batu Bolong Beach, and Berawa Beach, all renowned for all-level surfing and sunset views. Guests will also be close to Subak Uma Desa’s traditional rice fields and local temples such as Pura Batu Bolong and Pura Batu Mejan, which offer cultural and spiritual experiences.

“Bali sits at the intersection of leisure, lifestyle, and long-stay travel, and Canggu is one of its most dynamic districts. With ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals, we are introducing a modern serviced apartment concept designed around the way guests live, work, and travel today,” says Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, APAC, Radisson Hotel Group. “This signing strengthens our presence in Indonesia and demonstrates our commitment to investing in markets and product types that owners and guests are asking for.”

ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals will offer 116 serviced apartments with terraces and kitchenettes, including 88 studio apartments, 10 one-bedroom apartments, and additional layouts designed for longer stays. Each unit will be configured in line with Radisson Hotel Group’s brand standards, with smart, efficient design and functional storage. All apartments will feature balconies or terraces, and the majority of ground-floor units are planned with private pools to enhance the resort atmosphere and provide added privacy for guests.

The property has been specifically designed to appeal to young digital nomads, remote professionals, and long-stay travellers, matching the profile of the Canggu market. A generously sized co-working space sits at the heart of the social experience, giving guests a flexible, well-equipped environment to work, collaborate, and connect. This is complemented by social and event areas that can easily transform for workshops, private gatherings, wellness sessions, or fitness activities.

Most public areas in the hotel are planned as sheltered open-air spaces, creating a relaxed tropical feel and allowing guests to move naturally between indoor and outdoor zones. The main social level is located on the top floor, where a rooftop bar, pool bar, and lounge will take advantage of panoramic views over Canggu and the surrounding landscape. The generous size and flexible layout of this rooftop level will allow different portions of the space to be used simultaneously for events, wellness activities, fitness classes, or casual gatherings, ensuring a dynamic but comfortable atmosphere throughout the day.

Dining and wellness experiences will play an important role, with an all-day dining restaurant and a café that will serve both hotel guests and the surrounding neighborhood. A rooftop pool with loungers and cabanas will create a resort-style setting for relaxation between work sessions or after a day at the beach. Wellness facilities, including gym and treatment areas, will support the needs of long-stay guests who prioritize health, balance, and routine while travelling.

The signing of ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu, a member of Radisson Individuals supports Radisson Hotel Group’s ambition to grow in high-potential leisure markets and diversify its portfolio with more serviced apartments and extended-stay products. The Group currently operates three hotels in Indonesia with 579 keys and has three properties (405 keys) under development across a mix of city and resort locations. ANTA Hotel Bali Canggu will complement the existing presence while positioning the Group at the heart of Bali’s evolving digital nomad and lifestyle scene.

Radisson Individuals is Radisson Hotel Group’s soft brand created for independent hotels and regional chains that want to maintain their own identity while benefiting from the Group’s global recognition, distribution platforms, and commercial systems. The brand offers a flexible framework that allows each property to express its unique story and local character while delivering the quality, safety, and service standards that guests expect from Radisson Hotel Group.

Since its launch, Radisson Individuals has grown rapidly and recently celebrated the milestone of 100 properties in operation and under development around the world as well as the launch of three unique segments: Premier, Boutique, and Retreats. The brand spans a variety of property types, from urban hotels and resorts to serviced apartments and boutique-style addresses, across the upper midscale to upper upscale segments. This growth reflects strong demand from owners who value the combination of individuality and global reach.

