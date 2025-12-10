Tiiny AI Reveals World’s Smallest Personal AI Supercomputer, Verified by Guinness World Records

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tiiny AI Inc. (www.tiiny.ai), a US deep-tech AI startup, today unveiled the world’s smallest personal AI supercomputer, the Tiiny AI Pocket Lab, officially verified by Guinness World Records under the category “The Smallest MiniPC (100B LLM Locally).”



Tiiny AI Pocket Lab connects laptop

The event marked the first global public unveiling of the Tiiny AI Pocket Lab. For the first time in AI supercomputing, a pocket-sized device is capable of running up-to a full 120-billion-parameter large language model (LLM) entirely on-device — without cloud connectivity, servers, or high-end GPUs.

Designed for energy-efficient personal intelligence, Tiiny AI Pocket Lab runs within a 65W power envelope. It can enable large-model performance at a fraction of the energy and carbon footprint of traditional GPU-based systems.

The device represents a major shift in the trajectory of the AI industry. As cloud-based AI increasingly struggles with sustainability concerns, rising energy costs, global outages, the prohibitive costs of long-context processing, and growing privacy risks, Tiiny AI introduces an alternative model centered on personal, portable, and fully private intelligence. According to Tiiny AI, the real bottleneck in today’s AI ecosystem “is not computing power — it is dependence on the cloud.”

“Cloud AI has brought remarkable progress, but it also created dependency, vulnerability, and sustainability challenges,” said Samar Bhoj, GTM Director of Tiiny AI. “With Tiiny AI Pocket Lab, we believe intelligence shouldn’t belong to data centers, but to people. This is the first step toward making advanced AI truly accessible, private, and personal, by bringing the power of large models from the cloud to every individual device.”

Tiiny AI Pocket Lab is designed to support nearly all major personal AI use cases, serving developers, researchers, creators, professionals, and students. It enables multi-step reasoning, deep context understanding, agent workflows, content generation, and secure processing of sensitive information — even without internet access. The device also provides true long-term personal memory by storing user data, preferences, and documents locally with bank-level encryption, offering a level of privacy and persistence that cloud-based AI systems cannot provide.

Crucially, Tiiny AI Pocket Lab operates in the ‘golden zone’ of personal AI (10B–100B parameters), which satisfies over 80% of real-world needs. Going further, it supports models scaling up to 120B LLM, delivering intelligence levels comparable to GPT-4o. This enables PhD-level reasoning, multi-step analysis, and deep contextual understanding — but with the security of fully offline, on-device processing.

The announcement comes as the global LLM market is entering a period of rapid expansion. According to Grand View Research, the global LLM market size was estimated at USD 7.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.9% from 2025 to 2030. It is driven by advances in self-supervised learning, domain-specific model development, and rising enterprise adoption across sectors including retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and media.

Tiiny AI Pocket Lab is powered by two core technology breakthroughs that make large-parameter models viable on a compact device. TurboSparse, a neuron-level sparse activation technique, significantly improves inference efficiency while maintaining full model intelligence. PowerInfer, an open-source heterogeneous inference engine with more than 8,000 GitHub stars, accelerates heavy LLM workloads dynamically distributing computation across CPU and NPU, enabling sever-grade performance at a fraction of traditional power consumption. Together, these technologies allow Tiiny AI Pocket Lab to deliver capabilities that previously required professional GPUs costing thousands of dollars.

Key Specifications:

Processor ARMv9.2 12-core CPU AI Compute Power Custom heterogeneous module (SoC + dNPU), delivering

≈190 TOPS Memory & Storage 80GB LPDDR5X + 1TB SSD Model Capacity Runs up to 120B-parameter LLMs fully on-device Power Efficiency 30W TDP, 65W typical system power Dimensions & Weight 14.2 × 8 × 2.53 cm, approx. 300g, pocket-sized Ecosystem One-click deployment of dozens of open-source LLMs and

agent frameworks Connectivity Works fully offline; no internet or cloud required

The company also offers a ready-to-use open-source ecosystem. Tiiny AI Pocket Lab supports one-click installation of leading open-source models including OpenAI GPT-OSS, Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, Mistral, and Phi, and enables seamless deployment of popular open-source AI agen t s such as OpenManus, ComfyUI, Flowise, Presenton, Libra, Bella, and SillyTavern. Users receive continuous updates, including official OTA hardware upgrades. The above features will be released at CES in January 2026.

Formed in 2024, the team brings together global engineers from MIT, Stanford, HKUST, SJTU, Intel, and Meta, with deep expertise in systems engineering, AI inference optimization, and hardware–software co-design. Their research has been published in premier academic conferences including SOSP, OSDI, ASPLOS, and EuroSys. In 2025, Tiiny AI secured a multi-million dollar seed round from leading global investors.

Photo Download Link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tKjR0GlV827FTm15Fso5lmimtgFZNy2x?usp=sharing

# # #

About Tiiny AI Inc.

Tiiny AI Inc. is a US deep-tech AI startup pioneering personal AI supercomputing. It brings cloud-grade large-model intelligence fully on-device, private, offline, and accessible to everyone. With its founding team formed in 2024 by engineers from MIT, Stanford, HKUST, SJTU, Intel, and Meta, the company develops breakthrough technologies such as TurboSparse and PowerInfer that enable up-to-120B LLMs to run on pocket-sized consumer devices for the first time. Tiiny AI’s mission is to make advanced AI accessible, private, and personal.