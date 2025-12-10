USI Integrates Vacuum Printing Encapsulation and Copper Pillar Transfer Technology to Advance System-Level Packaging Applications

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — USI’s MCC has developed a new packaging approach that integrates Vacuum Printing Encapsulation (VPE) with high–aspect ratio copper pillar mass-transfer technology, the company said. After three years of development, the process is now being used in capsule endoscope modules and high-thermal-efficiency power management unit (PMU) modules for mobile devices, expanding the company’s presence in system-in-package (SiP) miniaturization competence.

In addition, MCC also integrated advanced wire-bonding and board-level selective encapsulation techniques for RF power amplifier modules used in telecom base stations, signaling USI’s ambition to strengthen its position in hybrid system-in-package.

The rapid rise of AI-driven applications is accelerating the intelligent upgrade of consumer electronics, pushing module design complexity to new heights. As development timelines become increasingly critical to new product launches, traditional molding technologies face limitations such as transfer molding and compression molding. Their reliance on costly BT substrates and customized molds often extends development cycles to more than 12 weeks, creating risks of delayed time-to-market.

VPE process can cut development time by up to 90% and reduce module development costs by roughly 30% by enabling manufacturers to replace BT substrates by lower-cost FR4 PCBs. The room-temperature, low-pressure VPE method is especially suited for components sensitive to heat or mold pressure, such as MEMS, high-aspect-ratio copper pillars, and high-loop wire bonding, this approach enhances design flexibility for early-stage and low-volume, high-mix products, accelerating the market adoption of high-reliability miniaturization technologies.

“VPE also supports heterogeneous integration for high performance computing and high power modules,” said Li-Cheng Shen, AVP of the MCC in USI. He added that three Wi-Fi modules developed with VPE have passed X-ray, SAT, FCT, MSL3 and TCT testing, with performance comparable to conventionally molded products.

MCC offers a full development platform that includes design capabilities, mass-production-grade equipment, a dedicated SiP laboratory and an NPI production line. The center supports customers from early-stage concept design through to production ramp-up, with a focus on manufacturability of complex SiP architectures.

The company said it will continue to expand test vehicle verification and equipment capability and capacity improvement as part of its strategy to support next-generation miniaturization module development amid rising demands for AI-enabled electronics.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. Our production and service locations span four continents: Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, offering customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, as well as material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.