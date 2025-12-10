ZAKSIMLAB Expands Its Wellness Portfolio With Three New Fruit-Infused Kombuchas and Lemon Apple Cider Vinegar

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Korean wellness beverage brand ZAKSIMLAB is accelerating its presence in the functional drink market with the launch of three new fruit-infused kombucha flavors and a refreshed Lemon Apple Cider Vinegar drink.

Under the slogan “Deliciously Healthy,” ZAKSIMLAB has built its identity around naturally fermented, clean-label functional drinks. Its signature kombucha line—which features probiotics from natural fermentation and a refreshing effervescence—continues to gain strong traction among consumers. The brand’s Apple Cider Vinegar series, made with a blend of apple vinegar and lemon, also maintains steady popularity for its light calories and bright, citrus-forward flavor.

The newly released flavors—Apple Mango Kombucha, Gold Kiwi Kombucha, and Lemon Apple Cider Vinegar—have received enthusiastic market response, boosting the brand’s growth momentum.

Apple Mango Kombucha combines sweet apple and mango to deliver a smooth, fruit-forward taste.

Gold Kiwi Kombucha pairs tangy gold kiwi with the added texture of chia seeds, enhancing both health appeal and mouthfeel.

Lemon Apple Cider Vinegar features a crisp lemon-lime profile that provides refreshing everyday condition care.

A ZAKSIMLAB official stated, “Fruit-based kombucha offers a healthy alternative to traditional carbonated drinks and juices,” adding, “We aim to deliver accessible and enjoyable wellness experiences that fit seamlessly into consumers’ daily routines.”