ADDX Deepens Partnership with GB Helios, Strengthening Debt Financing Access in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADDX, a digital investment platform for accredited investors, today announced the continued strengthening of its partnership with GB Helios, one of the fastest growing non-bank financial institutions in Singapore and a member of the Goldbell Group. Over the year, ADDX has arranged multiple commercial paper issuances for GB Helios, all of which have successfully closed, supporting the company’s ongoing business activities and financing needs.

The collaboration is part of ADDX’s broader efforts to expand access to efficient and flexible financing for high-quality companies in Singapore. To date, the platform has facilitated over SGD 1.9 billion in commercial paper issuances, reflecting growing demand for alternative debt financing solutions that sit alongside traditional lending channels and contribute to the country’s evolving financing ecosystem.

“Empowering Singapore enterprises is a core part of our mission,” said Inmoo Hwang, Group Managing Director and CFO of ADDX. “Our partnership with GB Helios demonstrates how well-structured, non-traditional financing avenues can provide companies with timely capital to scale, strengthen operations, and pursue new opportunities.”

GB Helios welcomed the continued partnership.

“ADDX has been a reliable and trusted capital partner,” said Alex Chua, Founder of GB Helios. “The collaboration has allowed us to diversify our sources of financing and support the expansion of our activities in Singapore.”

As Singapore continues to nurture a resilient, innovation-driven economy, ADDX remains committed to broadening responsible access to private-market financing. The company continues to grow its issuer base across the full corporate spectrum, from growth-stage SMEs to established SGX-listed enterprises, with the aim of enabling long-term, sustainable business development.

About ADDX

ADDX is a Singapore-headquartered investment platform that enables accredited investors to access private markets, alternative assets, and other differentiated investments at lower entry points. Through an app and web platform, investors can discover high-quality products spanning private equity, private credit, private real estate, hedge funds, structured products, commercial paper, fixed income and more. By using tokenisation technology, ADDX lowers barriers to traditionally institutional-grade investments, empowering investors to build, diversify and grow multi-asset portfolios.

ADDX has raised a total of US$140 million in funding since its inception in 2017. Its shareholders include Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Temasek subsidiary Heliconia Capital, the Development Bank of Japan, UOB, Hamilton Lane, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and KB Securities, a subsidiary of Korea’s largest banking group KB Financial Group.

ADDX has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a recognised market operator. It also has a capital markets services license to deal in securities and collective investment schemes as well as to provide custodial services. ADDX serves accredited investors from more than 50 countries spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas (except the US), alongside wealth managers, family offices and corporate investors. For more information, visit ADDX.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/addxco.

About GB Helios

GB Helios was established in 2015 to provide accessible financing solutions for Singapore’s business community, especially SMEs. Originally focused on commercial vehicle and equipment financing, the company has since evolved into a comprehensive partner for enterprise growth.

Today, GB Helios is a Participating Financial Institution under Enterprise Singapore’s enterprise financing scheme and ranks among Singapore’s top non-bank automotive financiers, partnering with distributors of the top 10 car brands and connecting its network of 300 dealers to auto financing options offered by major banks and credit companies.

Beyond commercial financing, GB Helios also supports sustainable consumer lifestyles through appliance and furniture rental programmes that promote circular consumption. Combining technological capabilities with strong customer relationships, GB Helios delivers reliable, responsible, and adaptive financing solutions. Its mission remains clear – to empower progress and enable businesses and individuals to move forward with confidence.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products. Investments in private market strategies involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Offerings on the ADDX platform are available only to accredited investors, as defined under applicable laws and regulations in relevant jurisdictions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should conduct their own due diligence or consult with a professional adviser before making any investment decisions.