BANGKOK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Central Chidlom, under Central Retail, in collaboration with United International Pictures, successfully wrapped an exclusive experience by transforming the G Floor of Central Chidlom into a magical fantasy world with WICKED: FOR GOOD EXPERIENCE — the first and only immersive installation of its kind in Thailand. This extraordinary showcase brought to life key scenes from the highly anticipated film WICKED: FOR GOOD through a fully immersive and lifelike environment. Visitors were invited to step into the enchanting world of Elphaba and Glinda to experience the magic and emotion of this global cinematic phenomenon before the epic conclusion of WICKED: FOR GOOD on the big screen, premiering in cinemas nationwide.



Central Chidlom, The Store of Bangkok Unveils Thailand’s First Immersive WICKED Experience

Central Chidlom Transforms into a Realm of Enchantment

Step into a world of wonder as Central Chidlom was transformed into a magical realm, beginning from the BTS Skywalk at Chitlom Station. The journey was unfolded through the Sky Terrace, adorned with fantastical trees, leading into the first floor of Central Chidlom and down to the G floor — reimagined as seven immersive chambers of magic. Each room captured the beauty and power of friendship, brought to life through a realistic, cinematic atmosphere inspired by the world of WICKED. Visitors could feel as though they’ve stepped into the story itself, where the enchanting bond between Elphaba and Glinda reminds us that true friendship has the power to transform us for the better. Adding to the spectacle, the exterior façade of Central Chidlom glowed and shifted in colour each evening throughout the month, reflected the iconic themes of WICKED and invited all to experience the magic.

The successful collaboration underscores Central Chidlom’s dedication to bringing international entertainment experiences to Thailand while driving cultural engagement and memorable customer moments. It also reflects the strong partnership between Central Retail and United International Pictures, working together to deliver unique, cinematic-level experiences to Thai consumers.

Enjoy seamless shopping throughout the experience via Central’s convenient platforms: Central App, website: https://www.central.co.th, Central Chat & Shop, Facebook Live and Inbox: https://www.facebook.com/CentralDepartmentStore and Central TikTok Shop

#WickedForGoodExperience #CentralChidlom #TheStoreofBangkok