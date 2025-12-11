CONDUCA Consulting and PayTech Consulting Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Travel, Payments, and Procurement Solutions

HONG KONG and LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CONDUCA Consulting (“CONDUCA”) and PayTech Consulting (“PayTech”) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that brings together their complementary expertise in travel management, payments and financing advisory services, analytics and enterprise performance solutions. This collaboration will enable both firms to complement their respective areas of expertise and to deliver enhanced service offerings and integrated, high-impact solutions for their mutual client bases.

CONDUCA helps organisations optimise travel programmes, commercial card usage, cash flow and supplier ecosystems. PayTech’s deep expertise in commercial cards, payments and financing empowers organisations to embrace change, execute winning strategies, optimise their products and performance, and seize opportunities.

The synergy between the two firms creates a unique proposition that addresses the evolving demands of corporate travel, payments and financing in a rapidly changing global environment.

Key aspects of the partnership include:

Collaborative delivery model: CONDUCA and PayTech will complement each other’s areas of specialisms and will jointly support clients, combining travel procurement, payments and financing strategy, alongside advanced analytics, into unified service offerings.

CONDUCA and PayTech will complement each other’s areas of specialisms and will jointly support clients, combining travel procurement, payments and financing strategy, alongside advanced analytics, into unified service offerings. Shared resources and expertise : Both firms will leverage their specialist consultants, toolsets and frameworks to deliver enhanced support and solutions spanning travel, payments, supplier management, financing and working capital.

: Both firms will leverage their specialist consultants, toolsets and frameworks to deliver enhanced support and solutions spanning travel, payments, supplier management, financing and working capital. End-to-end value creation : From strategic advisory through to implementation and continuous performance management, the partnership ensures that travel, payments and finance functions become engines of business performance – not just cost centres. Through this collaboration, providers in corporate travel, payments, finance, and supplier management will access the support and gain the capabilities they need to compete and grow.

: From strategic advisory through to implementation and continuous performance management, the partnership ensures that travel, payments and finance functions become engines of business performance – not just cost centres. Through this collaboration, providers in corporate travel, payments, finance, and supplier management will access the support and gain the capabilities they need to compete and grow. Local expertise, global reach: Combining CONDUCA’s strong regional presence in Hong Kong and Asia with PayTech’s global footprint, the partnership gives clients access to worldwide capabilities enriched by local insight and responsiveness.

“Today marks a major step forward for CONDUCA,” said James Alba-Duignan, Co-Founder and General Manager of CONDUCA Consulting. “By partnering with PayTech Consulting we can bring an even stronger payments and financing dimension to our work in travel and procurement. Clients will get the benefit of fully integrated solutions, delivered rigorously and with the agility required today.”

Chris Holmes, Managing Director of PayTech Consulting, added: “We are living in an unprecedented era of change, where the convergence of travel, payments, finance and procurement has become a critical focus area for businesses worldwide. Our partnership with CONDUCA allows us to build on PayTech’s deep expertise in commercial cards, payments, and financing to deliver clients a powerful combination of corporate payment and travel insight, payment innovation, and operational excellence. Together we will deliver winning strategies and solutions that provide real value in an ever-evolving landscape.”

Both companies are already working on several client engagements under the partnership and expect to launch a joint go-to-market programme during Q1 2026, including thought leadership content, combined workshops and integrated service offerings.

About CONDUCA Consulting

CONDUCA Consulting, a CSTS Enterprises subsidiary, is a new business advisory firm specialising in travel management, payments and procurement strategy. The name derives from the Latin conducere, meaning to lead, bring together and contribute toward a common purpose. CONDUCA works with organisations across Asia and globally to turn their travel and payment operations into engines of performance. For more information, please visit www.conducaconsulting.com.

About PayTech Consulting

PayTech Consulting is an advisory firm with deep, industry-leading expertise in commercial cards, B2B payments, and the broader digital payments, financing, banking, and technology ecosystems. Operating since 1999, PayTech Consulting is a trusted partner for businesses, financial institutions, FinTechs and investors worldwide. It provides end-to-end insight, strategic advice, powerful analytics, and development support (GTM, capability building, etc.). Its support helps organisations anticipate and embrace change, navigate complexity, execute winning strategies, and seize opportunities to stay ahead and thrive. For more information, please visit www.paytechconsulting.com.