DSC® Celebrates 80 Years of People, Performance, and the Planet

Employee Celebrations Continue to Celebrate Eight Decades of Dedication and Innovation

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DSC®, a global leader in high-performance foam innovation, proudly culminates its 80th anniversary celebrating its employees around the globe through the end of the year. The anniversary marks eight decades of the people behind DSC®, advancing high-performance materials rooted in sustainability and innovation. Since 1945, DSC® employees have remained committed to developing foams and footwear components that reduce environmental impact across design, sourcing, manufacturing, and delivery.



“As we reflect on 80 years, we’re incredibly proud of our teams that have gotten us here through the past eight decades,” said Mei-Fen Wei, Chief Operating Officer of DSC®. “DSC employees have sparked a revolution to create change and real progress in foam innovation — not only to create a solution for elite performance and comfort, but also to protect and support our planet. At DSC, our team is dedicated to our people, performance, and the planet.”

The company’s sustainability framework, Run the Relay, is driven by DSC’s zero-carbon, zero-waste mission — emphasizing that sustainability is continuous and collaborative across employees, supply chain partners, and manufacturing teams worldwide.

Supporting this mission, DSC’s team continues to expand its local-for-local manufacturing model, enabling DSC® to deliver premium products with agility, speed, and a reduced transportation footprint, all the while driving industry growth and innovation.

Product is delivered through DSC’s Green Box program, pioneered in 2017. Made from recycled PE material, the reusable Green Box is waterproof and uses Velcro closures instead of tape. Each box can be reused up to 17 times. For every 1,000 green boxes used each year, environmental savings are equivalent to 68 trees saved from deforestation, 1.4 tons of waste diverted from landfill, and 281 kg of carbon emissions avoided.

DREAMCELL® VELO, launched at The Materials Show, is DSC’s next-generation direct-poured PU insole technology that delivers explosive athletic performance, long-lasting rebound, and near-zero production waste during production. It supports elite speed and agility without compromising durability or sustainability.

In addition, DSC launched its new proprietary DURAPONTEX® L-TAC foam process, molding at just 120°C—far lower than traditional methods. The technology cuts energy use and carbon emissions in the thermal molding process by up to 50%, while protecting delicate textiles and expanding design flexibility. At scale, the process saves roughly 11,000 kWh per million insoles, the equivalent of powering 300 households for a month.

As DSC® moves into its next 80 years, it remains focused on its people, performance, and the planet, advancing materials that provide comfort and reduce environmental impact. DSC continues its commitment to Run the Relay and its goals of transparency and growth while providing a premium product that delivers.

For 80 years since its founding in 1945, Dahsheng Company (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation for the sports industries. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DREAMCELL® and DURAPONTEX®, DSC® partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about DSC® and its commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

