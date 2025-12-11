JUSTCO EXPANDS INTO VIETNAM WITH DEBUT AT RIVERFRONT FINANCIAL CENTRE, HO CHI MINH CITY

A new chapter for flexible workspaces along Ho Chi Minh City’s riverfront

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JustCo, the region’s leading flexible workspace solutions provider, has officially entered the Vietnam market with the opening of its first coworking centre at Riverfront Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. Positioned in the heart of the city’s financial district, the new workspace features modern design, smart functionality, and amenities that support collaboration, productivity, and business growth.

The launch marks a significant milestone for JustCo as Vietnam joins its growing network across Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan region, South Korea, and Australia. With this expansion, JustCo now operates in ten cities across Asia Pacific through its three brands: the flagship premium “JustCo”; the luxury concept “THE COLLECTIVE”; and the essentials-focused “the boring office.”

A Global Flexible Workspace Brand Arrives on the Riverfront

As companies in Vietnam increasingly adopt hybrid work models, demand for flexible workspaces continues to rise—driven by digital nomads, creative teams, and the fast-expanding technology sector. Grade A workspaces remain highly sought after, especially among multinational corporations and tech companies looking for quality environments in central districts.

Located along one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most prestigious riverfront addresses, JustCo Riverfront Financial Centre occupies a new Grade A tower supported by lifestyle facilities and strong connectivity. The centre features an Indochine-inspired aesthetic, panoramic river views, and a variety of purpose-built work zones designed to meet the needs of Vietnam’s modern workforce.

“We are pleased to unveil JustCo Riverfront Financial Centre in Vietnam’s vibrant financial district,” said Kong Wan Sing, JustCo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our entry into this market is aligned with our broader strategy to expand across Asia Pacific’s core business hubs. As demand for flexible, purpose-built workspaces grows, we are excited to bring world-class coworking experiences to Vietnam. Our vision is to become the global benchmark for flexible workspaces, curated, connected, and tech-enabled for the modern workforce.”

A Workspace Designed for Teams That Build, Grow, and Connect

The new centre offers flexible solutions for startups, creative teams, and large enterprises. Members can choose from private offices, hot desks, meeting rooms, and virtual office services, all supported by enterprise-grade infrastructure, high-speed Wi-Fi, printing services, and professional on-site support.

Collaborative zones, networking areas, and curated community events foster connection among professionals from diverse industries. Members also gain access to JustCo’s regional network across nine other cities, enabling cross-market collaboration and a broader business community.

Key features include:

Panoramic river views

Indochine-inspired interiors

Videoconference-enabled meeting rooms and focus pods

Collaboration and community zones

Access to JustCo’s regional member network

Connecting Vietnam to the Region

The opening of Riverfront Financial Centre marks the beginning of JustCo’s commitment to Vietnam. More than a coworking space, the centre offers adaptable environments that keep businesses agile and connected to a wider regional ecosystem, supporting companies looking to grow within Vietnam’s dynamic economy and beyond.

About JustCo

JustCo is the region’s leading flexible workspace partner, connecting businesses, people, and ideas through intelligent workspace planning and innovative solutions. With a portfolio spanning three coworking brands; THE COLLECTIVE (luxury); JustCo (premium); and the boring office (essentials). JustCo serves the diverse needs of today’s modern workforce. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, the company operates coworking centres across 10 gateway cities in Asia Pacific.