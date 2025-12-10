Leading South Korean Printer TARAtps Acquires Chicago Offset, Establishes TARA USA

With the US printing firm now a wholly owned subsidiary of TARAtps, the newly established TARA USA is set to strengthen value for North American customers with a dual-production system spanning South Korea and the US.

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TARAtps, one of South Korea’s largest and most comprehensive printing companies, today announced the full acquisition of the Illinois-based commercial printing firm Chicago Offset, which will now operate as a wholly owned subsidiary. TARAtps is concurrently announcing the establishment of TARA USA, its first overseas corporate entity, to expand and coordinate operations across the North American market.



TARAtps and Chicago offset SPA signing ceremony(Joe Kim and Hoyeon Kang from left)

Recognized for its sheet-fed printing presses, saddle-stitching lines, and long-standing commercial printing capabilities, Chicago Offset will retain its established brand identity while integrating into TARAtps’ global manufacturing network. The strategic move strengthens TARAtps’ ability to support customers throughout the United States and the broader North and Central American region.

“This acquisition provides a critical foothold for TARAtps in North America,” said Wonjae Jang, Director of the International Business Division at TARAtps. “By combining the mass-production capacity of our Paju headquarters with the agility of US-based manufacturing, we are building a dual-production system that dramatically shortens lead times and strengthens our ability to respond to both large-volume and short-run orders.”

Dual-production system for faster, more agile delivery

The newly established TARA USA will serve as TARAtps’ operational hub in the United States, overseeing customer engagement, project coordination, and integrated production management across nearby regions. Through the alignment of Korea-based large-scale production capabilities with the on-site responsiveness of Chicago Offset, TARAtps is implementing a nearshore-optimized supply chain tailored to North American clients.

This dual-production framework is designed to reduce turnaround times, improve cost efficiency, and deliver greater supply chain flexibility for publishers, corporate clients, and K-content partners. The unified system strengthens TARAtps’ global competitiveness and enhances its ability to support a wide range of print demands — from high-volume national publishing projects to fast-response regional orders.

“North America has always been one of our most important markets,” Jang added. “By supporting US publishers and corporate customers directly within the country, we can provide greater value, tighter delivery windows, and a truly global standard of print service.”

About TARAtps

TARAtps is South Korea’s leading comprehensive printing company, serving global clients across publishing, commercial printing, packaging, and K-pop merchandise and album packaging production. With more than 30 years of continuous growth, TARAtps is known for its advanced manufacturing platforms, color-management expertise, eco-certified operations, and large-scale production capabilities based in Paju, South Korea. The company provides end-to-end solutions for books, textbooks, stationery, diaries, merchandise, and premium custom print products.

www.taratps.com