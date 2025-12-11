ODE TO NOBLE LABORERS

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Daily: From master craftsmen and veterans mastering smart manufacturing to young pioneers in high-tech sectors, China’s industrial workforce is transforming, capturing a sweeping journey of progress as the All-China Federation of Trade Unions enters its centennial celebration.

Enduring excellence

“Approach your work with a spirit of excellence and relentless improvement; face challenges with exploration and innovation; support colleagues with collaboration and mutual aid and view personal gains with selflessness and dedication…” These are the heartfelt words of Zhu Hengyin, 70, a former deputy chief of the 313 geological team at the Bureau of Geology and Mineral Exploration of Anhui Province and a professor-level senior engineer, reflecting his over four-decade career in geological drilling.

Rising from an ordinary driller to a pioneer in China’s deep core drilling technology, Zhu has dedicated his life to embodying the “craftsman spirit”.

Under his leadership, China’s geological prospecting depth advanced from 1,000-meter levels to more than 3,000 meters, even achieving the internationally advanced milestone of 5,000 meters — a remarkable achievement that has generated hundreds of billions of yuan in economic value for the country. Of his 11 innovations that broke new ground domestically, seven were honored with national and ministerial-level science and technology awards.

Zhu was honored as a national ethical model, national model worker and one of the 2018 national master craftsmen.

His commitment shines not only in exploration but also in critical moments. During the 2003 Shanghai Metro Line 4 emergency, his team was hailed as “Anhui’s geological heroes” for resolving a major hazard with expertise. After the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, the then 53-year-old Zhu led a high-stakes scientific drilling mission amid aftershocks. Recalling those days, Zhu said, “The difficulties were right in front of us — to drill or not? We steeled our hearts that we must persevere and tackle the hard challenge.”

Ultimately, braving aftershocks, Zhu led his team to overcome severe technical challenges, including drilling in complex geology, large-diameter coring, and borehole stabilization under high stress.

Even after retirement, Zhu remains a chief expert, leading the development of intelligent drilling equipment and technology for 5,000-meter new energy exploration, which was recognized as internationally advanced overall, with some components reaching cutting-edge levels. He also contributes to public welfare, funding education bases for model worker spirit.

“I am willing to continue contributing to the nation’s geological exploration efforts while also dedicating my remaining energy to talent development.

“It is my desire to use my own experiences to inspire students and to instill in them a spirit of bold innovation, so that they may become the mainstay of the great task of our nation’s rejuvenation,” Zhu said.

Intelligent evolution

At Baosteel’s hot rolling mill, Wang Jun, a skilled expert in his prime, is synonymous with “smart transformation”.

Progressing from a technical school graduate to a “worker-inventor” who won the second prize in the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award, Wang, now in his 50s, exemplifies how traditional workers achieve value leaps through knowledge and innovation.

His accolades include being recognized as a national outstanding young professional and a national model worker. Behind these honors lie nearly 30 years of innovation. Wang said, “Workers shouldn’t rely on strength alone but on wisdom.” Guided by this conviction, he holds 168 patents and 26 Baosteel technical breakthroughs, with achievements reaching international standards in safety and eco-friendliness.

Wang’s innovation started small. In his 20s, seeing colleagues risk climbing atop trucks to handle waste, Wang was determined to change it.

“Innovation is everywhere, even in seemingly trivial tasks like dumping garbage,” he recalled. After three months of research, he automated the unhooking process, eliminating the hazard.

Innovation has never been the exclusive domain of social elites or scientists; it can and should be part of every front-line worker’s duty, Wang said.

“When I first started as a team leader at the Baosteel hot rolling mill, my team had eight members, including me. With four shifts rotating daily, 32 people were required. Through continuous technical improvements, that same operation now needs only three people. If everyone keeps learning and innovating at their posts, they can become the practitioners, explorers, and even contributors to technological progress. This is how ‘made in China’ will evolve into ‘created by China’.”

Wang had invented a novel solution for the world-class challenge of laminar cooling technology. Confronting the problem, he said, “We’ve done systematic theoretical learning and have ample data — we know the equipment’s quirks from maintaining it, so we dare to try.” His innovation ultimately succeeded, boosting the yield of steel products.

“It is better to have 100 people each take one step forward than for one person to take 100 steps,” Wang said.

As head of the mill’s innovation association and his namesake studio, he is dedicated to cultivating new talent, even requiring each member to file at least one patent and one technical secret annually. Under his leadership, team innovation flourished. In 2014, Wang’s team delivered significant results, generating 66.03 million yuan ($9.32 million) in added scientific research benefits and creating 19.48 million yuan in value from their patents.

On the effect of artificial intelligence technology on traditional industries, Wang said, “My intersection with AI has already lasted for over 20 years.” He noted that self-learning AI systems are now integral to Baosteel’s hot-rolling steel process. While acknowledging AI’s dual effect on workers’ skills and careers, Wang emphasized that Baosteel’s AI-integrated production defies the steel industry’s traditional image.

Youth innovation

In the manufacturing center of Xi’an Weiguang Science & Technology, the photolithography team, averaging just 26 years old, crafts the foundation of the national electronics industry in the microscopic world of chip manufacturing.

Chips are a fundamental component of modern industry, and photolithography is among the most critical and complex steps. This young team, led by post-1990s supervisor Jia Lirong, bears the responsibility for high-quality output.

“Everyone must wear protective gear and follow procedures strictly to ensure safety,” Jia said. The team operates with meticulous management, clear goals and a shared accountability ethos, fostering a spirit of seamless collaboration.

Facing rapid tech upgrades and fierce competition, the team displays vibrant innovation. In a project to adopt domestic photoresist, they collaborated with process modules and conducted repeated experiments, helping cut costs by 920,000 yuan.

“We dove into preparatory work, studying the characteristics and usage of existing photoresist in detail,” Jia noted. Through continuous innovation, the production cycle shortened from 54 days in 2021 to 45 days in 2023.

The team’s vitality stems from nurturing talent. For He Wanheng, born in 1999, the mentorship program accelerated his growth.

“The team has implemented a systematic training program, requiring all new hires to complete a one-week orientation that combines theory and practical exercises to prepare them for their roles,” He said.

Following the training, all participants must pass a strict assessment before they are qualified to begin work, he added.

Throughout the three-month internship, apprentices work one-on-one with a mentor to master equipment theory and operation, and must receive certification on all departmental machines before being authorized to work independently.

“My mentor would observe me operating and correct my mistakes immediately. This approach allowed me to first think independently for a solution, and then ask for guidance when needed — a process that accelerated my growth significantly,” He said.

Regular training and skill competitions ensure this young squad’s continuous improvement. Since 2021, the team has maintained a rigorous training schedule, with quarterly noiseless operation tests achieving a 99 percent pass rate and biannual certifications in both lithography modules and safety protocols consistently scoring above 98 percent.

“We will continue to strictly adhere to production processes and technical requirements, ensuring the quality of every single chip, and use our youth and sweat to achieve excellence in the ‘core’ industry,” Jia said.

In recent years, the country has placed great emphasis on building a high-quality industrial workforce and skilled personnel. Since the reform to build a stronger industrial workforce was launched in 2017, significant progress has been made. The number of skilled workers nationwide has now surpassed 200 million, including over 60 million highly-skilled workers. They have become a vital force in implementing the innovation-driven development strategy, accelerating the building of a manufacturing powerhouse, and driving high-quality development.