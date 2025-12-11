Rhinocare Korea Accelerates Global Expansion with Singapore Joint Venture

K-Healthtech Firm Targets Rapid Global Scale-Up with Drug-Free Nasal-Care Innovation

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rhinocare Korea, a medtech innovator specializing in drug-free respiratory care, announced plans to establish a joint venture (JV) in Singapore as part of its strategy to expand across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. The move follows strong global interest in its patented JetStream™ warm-steam nasal therapy device—an at-home solution that alleviates nasal congestion using only water, without medication or invasive procedures.

Rhinocare Korea’s technology is based on therapeutic research originating from the Weizmann Institute of Science and enhanced through proprietary JetStream™ engineering. The device delivers 43°C warm steam at a controlled pressure of 80 mmH₂O deep into the nasal cavity, providing relief for symptoms related to rhinitis, sinusitis, influenza, and allergies. Its high-pressure system enables deeper and more targeted delivery compared with conventional steamers.

The company has secured major regulatory approvals, including U.S. FDA Class I registration, CE marking, and ISO 13485 certification. Clinical observations indicate that users experienced a 75–80% improvement in congestion. In a study on perennial rhinitis, an impressive 75% of patients reported that their symptoms were resolved or significantly reduced within just one week of treatment.

Singapore JV to Serve as Regional Growth Engine

Supported by Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN), Rhinocare Korea is in the final stages of establishing the JV with its Israeli technology partner. The Singapore-based entity will function as the company’s regional headquarters, overseeing Asia-Pacific distribution, IP collaboration, and coordinated certification activities for global markets.

“The JV framework has been completed, and we aim to formalize the entity by year-end,” said Jae Hoon Hwang, CEO of Rhinocare Korea. “By consolidating our IP, logistics, and market-entry operations in Singapore, we expect to accelerate commercialization and strengthen our competitiveness across key international markets.”

Strengthening Singapore’s Position as a Healthtech Hub

The JV will establish a Singapore-led platform responsible for regional distribution and customer support, coordination of contract manufacturing and strategic outsourcing, and joint R&D initiatives for the next generation of home-care devices. It will also serve as a centralized hub for regulatory planning across ASEAN, the European Union, and the United States to streamline approval pathways.

Rhinocare Korea is also in discussions with major Indian conglomerates to explore broader partnerships in investment, supply-chain expansion, and local-market penetration, complementing its Singapore strategy.

Expanding Its Therapeutic Portfolio

Beyond nasal care, Rhinocare Korea is developing additional warm-steam therapeutic devices aimed at improving sleep quality, supporting stress and PTSD symptom relief, enhancing vocal performance for voice professionals, and boosting respiratory efficiency in athletes, while also expanding into nasal-hygiene solutions designed to cleanse the nasal cavity and reduce discomfort caused by air pollution and particulate exposure. Early exploratory studies have shown potential benefits in lung capacity, concentration, and recovery.

With Singapore set to become the company’s global operations hub, Rhinocare Korea is positioned to bring safe, medication-free respiratory-care solutions to consumers worldwide.