RIMAN Accelerates Global Expansion as It Prepares for Japan Market Entry

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RIMAN, the premium K-beauty and wellness brand, is rapidly expanding its global footprint across North America, Asia, and Europe as it prepares for its official launch in Japan, one of the world’s most sophisticated and influential beauty markets.



ICD – the signature brand of RIMAN

RIMAN began its global expansion in 2022 with its entry into the United States and Canada, establishing a strong foundation in North America. Since then, the company has continued to grow across influential markets including Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Mexico, positioning itself as a rising leader in global beauty and wellness.

In 2025, RIMAN further solidified its international presence through two milestone events: the ‘RIMAN UK Grand Opening‘ in London, marking its European debut, and the 2025 RIMAN Convention Macau, which gathered thousands of Asia-Pacific leaders. Both events showcased RIMAN’s business philosophy, operational excellence, and expanding global network, reinforcing strong partnerships across regions.

A cornerstone of RIMAN’s global growth is its proprietary ingredient innovation: Giant BYoungPool, the company’s exclusive Centella Asiatica variety, was granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection (PVP) by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in 2025. Developed through years of research and cultivated at the world’s first Smart Farm for Centella on Jeju Island, the variety features larger leaves and higher concentrations of active compounds—delivering enhanced efficacy for advanced skincare formulations.

Giant BYoungPool serves as the signature ingredient of ICD, RIMAN’s flagship skincare brand, which has rapidly expanded across North America and Europe with clinically validated formulas, innovative textures, and science-backed beauty. The brand also holds multiple global certifications, including ISO compliance and Halal certification for Lava BYoungPool Water, demonstrating RIMAN’s commitment to diverse consumer standards.

“Our growth is rooted in authenticity and the belief that meaningful innovation begins with trusted ingredients,” said Youngsu Hwang, Global Chief Sales Officer at RIMAN. “As we prepare to enter the Japanese market, we look forward to introducing RIMAN’s next-generation ingredient technology and delivering a difference people love.”

With its upcoming launch in Japan, RIMAN aims to bring its Jeju heritage ingredients, Smart Farm–based production system, and proven global skincare expertise to a new audience—continuing its mission to redefine K-Beauty on the world stage.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients and technology-driven innovation. The company operates a fully integrated system—from raw material cultivation at its Centella Smart Farm on Jeju Island to R&D at ASK Labs, raw-material production at ASK Base, and consumer experience at RIMAN Village.

Guided by its philosophy of delivering “a difference people love,” RIMAN develops high-performance, trustworthy skincare and wellness products for customers around the world.

www.riman.com