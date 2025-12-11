RockFlow Raises Tens of Millions to Advance AI Agent Capabilities and Expand Global Footprint

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2025 – RockFlow, a Singapore-based AI-native fintech company, today announced the completion of a new financing round raising tens of millions of U.S. dollars. The round was led by Ant Group, with participation from Monolith Management and existing shareholders Lanchi Ventures, Forwest Capital, and Evergreen.

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate the company’s global business expansion and to further advance its proprietary financial AI Agent–Bobby.

Positioned as the world’s first financial AI Agent, Bobby marks a pivotal shift from passive AI assistance to active execution. As a proprietary innovation seamlessly integrated into the RockFlow App, it transcends traditional chatbots to revolutionize the four critical phases of investing: information gathering, analysis, strategy formulation, and order execution. Acting as a dedicated 24/7 investment partner, Bobby leverages proprietary quantitative models to instantly generate tailored, multi-dimensional investment strategies that deliver genuine AI-powered value.

The financing follows the success of the RockAlpha AI Stock Trading Arena, a live-stock market test that benchmarked LLMs against real-world volatility. The initiative validated that RockFlow’s AI agent, Bobby, can autonomously execute complex trading strategies, marking a pivotal shift from passive AI assistance to active, agentic decision-making.

Underpinning this growth is a strong regulatory foundation. RockFlow’s parent group recently secured Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This milestone cements the platform’s ability to conduct regulated financial business in the international financial hub. Building on this regulatory milestone, RockFlow is poised to scale its business operations worldwide.

The company plans to extend its service offerings into new verticals, including brokerage, trusts, stablecoins, and digital banking. This supports RockFlow’s goal to build a comprehensive “All-in-One” platform that integrates traditional equities with emerging asset classes such as crypto, Real World Assets (RWA), and private equity.

“AI Agents are fundamentally reshaping the entry point and user experience for financial services,” said Vakee, Founder & CEO of RockFlow. “Our mission is to make investing simple, smart and fun. We are building an interface where complex, professional financial services become accessible and personalized through AI, all while adhering to strict global compliance standards.”

About RockFlow

RockFlow is a Singapore-headquartered AI fintech company dedicated to bringing a simple, fun, and intelligent investment experience to global investors through AI innovation. Since its inception, the company has received multiple rounds of investment from top-tier global USD funds and prominent tech founders, serving users in over 40 countries and regions.

RockFlow (https://rockflow.ai/) supports trading in US and HK stocks, and offers innovative features such as “Auto-DIP,” simplified options, and copy-trading. In 2025, the company officially launched Bobby, the world’s first financial AI Agent. Built on a proprietary AI Agents architecture and financial large models, Bobby allows users to interact via natural language to complete the full investment loop—from opportunity spotting and analysis to strategy construction and execution—making investing accessible and engaging for everyone.