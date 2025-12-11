Second Futu Global Paper Trading Competition Successfully Concludes: Hong Kong Participant Crowned Champion with Over 7500% Return

Offline Awards Ceremony Unites Winners in Hong Kong—Showcasing Local Investor Enthusiasm and Futu’s Commitment to Empowering Retail Investors

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Second Futu Global Paper Trading Competition, hosted by Futu Group, recently concluded successfully. This year’s competition attracted over 350,000 investors from eight major regions worldwide. In a stunning display of investment acumen, a participant from Hong Kong market claimed the championship title with an extraordinary total return rate of 7,528.1%—setting a standout benchmark for the competition. Securing second place was a Singaporean participant with a remarkable 4,957.8% return, while another Hong Kong investor rounded out the top three with a 4,907.6% return. All three demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight and market judgment, underscoring the caliber of talent in the global retail investment community.

On December 6, 12 winning participants from the Hong Kong region were invited to an exclusive offline awards ceremony held at Futu’s physical store in Causeway Bay. Joined by Futu’s leadership team, staff, and their friends and family, the winners celebrated their achievements in a warm, vibrant atmosphere—sharing personal investment insights, success stories, and lessons learned with fellow enthusiasts. As a cornerstone of Futu’s strategy to integrate online and offline investor community, this ceremony not only foster face-to-face connections among investors but also marked a milestone in building an active, engaged local investor community.



Global Champion Zachary Zhong and Global 2nd Runner-up Ambrose pose with their Golden Bull trophies at the award ceremony held at the Futu Store in Hong Kong

A concurrent survey conducted during the competition—garnering nearly 1,700 valid responses—uncovered compelling industry insights into Hong Kong’s investment landscape:

32% of Hong Kong participants boast over 10 years of investment experience, the highest among all experience brackets, while more than 60% have 3+ years of investing under their belt. This validates the mature investment habits of Futu’s platform users and the community’s strong culture of long-term investing.

participants boast over 10 years of investment experience, the highest among all experience brackets, while more than 60% have 3+ years of investing under their belt. This validates the mature investment habits of Futu’s platform users and the community’s strong culture of long-term investing. 80% of Hong Kong respondents affirmed that the paper trading competition effectively enhanced their investment skills, reflecting strong recognition of Futu’s brand credibility, operational excellence, and product offerings.

respondents affirmed that the paper trading competition effectively enhanced their investment skills, reflecting strong recognition of Futu’s brand credibility, operational excellence, and product offerings. Over 80% of participants expressed interest in learning about and trading US stock options, highlighting Hong Kong investors’ growing demand for diversified investment products and professional educational resources.

Beyond the top three honors, the competition also recognized participants for their active engagement in community interactions. Key highlights include:

More than 6,000 participants earned stock cash coupons from a total prize pool of US$200,000 by completing interactive tasks, participating in community discussions, and attending free online courses, marking Futu’s commitment to rewarding learning and engagement.

by completing interactive tasks, participating in community discussions, and attending free online courses, marking Futu’s commitment to rewarding learning and engagement. In a landmark recognition, Futu selected 8 outstanding participants (combining exceptional competition performance and impactful community contributions) to be featured on the iconic Nasdaq Tower Screen in New York’s Times Square on December 18 . This global showcase will put Futu’s platform users in the international spotlight, highlighting their investment prowess to audiences worldwide.

Brandon Tepper, Senior Vice President of Global Data Business at Nasdaq, commented: “We are proud to support the Second Futu Global Paper Trading Competition with Nasdaq TotalView® depth of market data—bringing institutional-grade market insights to retail investors around the world. Nasdaq values our strategic partnership with Futu, and we congratulate all the winners on their impressive achievements. We encourage more investors to join future paper trading competitions to experience how high-quality data drives smarter investment decisions.”

Daniel Tse, Managing Director of Futu Securities, added: “The overwhelming participation and extraordinary results of this year’s competition are truly inspiring. At Futu, we are committed to transforming the investment experience through technology—building a comprehensive ecosystem that includes paper trading, free online courses, and the Futubull community. The offline awards ceremony is a key step in bridging our online community with offline experiences, and we aim to continuously refine and expand the Global Paper Trading Competition to help more people establish a scientific, sustainable investment system.”

About Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited

Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited (“Futu”）is a licensed company recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission. Futu has sustained high growth momentum since its establishment in 2012, securing its market leadership in Hong Kong by the number of clients, with its trading volume from retail business ranked Top 3 in the market, achieving its vision of becoming a globally influential financial services platform. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Futu is dedicated to leveraging technology to drive innovation, providing a cutting-edge, fintech-powered platform for seamless trading, investment, and wealth management. Through its proprietary platform, Futubull, users have access to real-time market data, insights, community interaction, and investor education. On March 8, 2019, Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) was officially listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, committed to becoming a globally influential financial services platform. For further information about Futu, please visit the company’s official website at https://www.futuhk.com/en.