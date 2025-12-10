SINBON Expansion as Green Solutions Provider Aimed at Transforming Electronics into Conduits of Sustainability

TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023) today announced a strategic expansion of its role as a sustainable solutions provider, leveraging its core strengths in customized electronics to help customers across industries achieve environmental goals. The company is building a broader platform to transform electronics solutions into conduits of sustainability, supported by its global footprint and expertise in e-mobility, renewable energy, and industrial efficiency.

“Sustainability has always been at the core of what SINBON does, so this evolution is the natural next step,” commented Lily Huang, Chief Sustainability Officer at SINBON Electronics. “By expanding our focus as a green solutions provider, we’re helping customers turn environmental responsibility into a competitive advantage. Our expertise in green industries and commitment to sustainability as a company position SINBON to lead this transformation.”

Sustainable solutions across industries

In addition to ensuring customer success, SINBON’s solutions are designed around sustainability, helping customers to reduce environmental impact while delivering operational efficiency. Across verticals, the company’s impact includes:

E-mobility: SINBON is building an ecosystem across smart transportation and e-mobility, spanning electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to custom-built e-bike fleets. A key collaboration has been its ongoing partnership with the German battery swapping startup Swobbee. The companies are working together to advance battery-as-a-service models for light EVs and e-bikes, aimed at disrupting and democratizing urban last-mile delivery across Europe and the US.

Humanoid robotics: By increasing efficiency, robots have the potential to improve the sustainability of operations across a wide range of industries by optimizing energy use and minimizing waste. Having recently entered the market for humanoid robots, SINBON has established a partnership with TURVO International Co., Ltd., a specialist in precision metal components, gearbox reducers, and quality control. The collaboration is aimed at jointly deploying advanced robotics solutions to broaden possibilities for applications and elevate service capabilities.

By increasing efficiency, robots have the potential to improve the sustainability of operations across a wide range of industries by optimizing energy use and minimizing waste. Having recently entered the market for humanoid robots, SINBON has established a partnership with TURVO International Co., Ltd., a specialist in precision metal components, gearbox reducers, and quality control. The collaboration is aimed at jointly deploying advanced robotics solutions to broaden possibilities for applications and elevate service capabilities. Renewable energy supply chain: SINBON provides comprehensive connectivity solutions for the renewable energy sector, including solar photovoltaic panel makers, wind power equipment manufacturers, and energy storage system providers. With its focus on reducing its own environmental impact, the company continues to support the carbon reduction efforts downstream of these customers.

Increasing energy efficiency of global industrial sectors: The company's solutions are designed from the beginning to maximize energy efficiency and come with reliable evaluations of carbon footprint contribution. For customers in the carbon-intensive industrial sectors, this means reducing costs along with environmental impact, as well as building transparency into each solution.

Sustainable practices as a company

SINBON has been integrating the same sustainability principles into its own operations. The company has made significant progress, and key highlights from its most recent Sustainability Report include:

Emissions: By 2024, SINBON reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 28.8% compared to 2021 levels as a baseline.

By 2024, SINBON reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 28.8% compared to 2021 levels as a baseline. Renewable energy: By 2024, the company’s usage of renewable energy reached 2,682,743 kWh, and its self-owned solar energy capacity reached 3 MW.

Regional facilities bring operations closer to customers

Along with an existing facility in Hungary, this year SINBON invested in US manufacturing with a newly expanded facility in Ohio. With dedicated sites in North America and Europe, the company brings production closer to customers, reducing emissions associated with shipping and transportation while facilitating collaboration.

About SINBON

Established in 1989, SINBON empowers industries through intelligent connectivity and sustainable innovation—enabling cleaner mobility, ethical automation, and renewable energy, while advancing technology with purpose and care for the planet.

Our commitment to ESG drives this mission. We continually strengthen carbon management and pursue sustainable innovation, working hand in hand with our partners to spark positive cycles, generate diverse value, and deliver trusted green solutions with lasting impact.

With a presence across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, our global team shares a common mission: to make innovation inseparable from sustainability, and progress inseparable from care.

