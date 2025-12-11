Solace and NetComm Commercialize World’s First Wirelessly Powered, Window-Mounted 5G CPE

MOUNT PEARL, NL and SYDNEY, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Solace Power Inc. (“Solace”) and NetComm Wireless (“NetComm”) today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and commercialize the world’s first wirelessly powered, window-mounted outdoor 5G customer premises equipment (CPE). The partnership brings outdoor-grade 5G performance to a self-installable form factor, with operator evaluations beginning in 2026.



NetComm’s AurusLink Through-Glass FWA CPE requires no cable connection to the outdoor unit.

Bridging the Gap between Performance and Simplicity

Operators currently face a significant trade-off in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments. While outdoor CPE delivers superior signal quality, they traditionally require drilling, external cabling, and expensive technician visits. Conversely, indoor self-install units are easier to deploy but suffer from inconsistent performance due to home layouts and modern building materials. Specifically, Low-E coatings, now common in residential windows, can reduce indoor 5G performance by up to 50%.

“Operators are looking for a simple and scalable way to deploy outdoor FWA without the cost and delay of professional installation. Together with NetComm, we are delivering exactly that,” said Neil Chaulk, CEO of Solace Power. “This partnership accelerates the path to commercial deployments that help alleviate the network capacity constraints operators are currently facing.”

A True “Self-Install” Outdoor Solution

The joint solution integrates Solace’s Wireless Power Through-Glass (PTG) module with NetComm’s next-generation AurusLINK CPE platform. This architecture allows the device to mount directly to a window and draw power wirelessly through the glass, eliminating the need for holes or cables.

By removing the physical power cable, the solution overcomes the final barrier to true self-install outdoor 5G deployment. This enables operators to offer the simplicity of an indoor installation while capturing the network efficiency and signal quality of an outdoor radio.

Intelligent Power for Global Deployment

The device features intelligent power transfer capabilities designed to work across a global range of housing types. The system enables a single CPE design that works on roughly 98% of residential windows worldwide. The AurusLINK platform dynamically optimizes power transfer, intelligently adapting to single, double, or triple-pane Low-E windows of varying thicknesses.

“The goal of enabling outdoor CPE without a cable has been a long-standing priority for NetComm. We have explored this for many years while waiting for the right technology to make it viable at scale,” said Adrian Macarthur-King, CEO of NetComm. “With Solace’s latest advances in through-glass wireless power, we can now integrate this capability into our next-generation FWA CPE in a cost-effective way while delivering a reliable, intuitive experience for end users.”

Availability

The Solace–NetComm collaboration moves this concept from technical demonstration into commercial development, providing operators with a credible evaluation pathway throughout 2026. The wirelessly powered, window-mounted 5G CPE will be available to operators for technical evaluations and early proof-of-concept trials throughout 2026.

The joint solution will be featured at MWC Barcelona 2026 at NetComm’s stand (5F85). Operators interested in participating in trials may contact Solace or NetComm for further information. Solace will be showcasing the latest developments in wireless power, both for the telecommunications and automotive industries at CES 2026, at the Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) stand (LVCC, West Hall, Booth 4339), Solace’s automotive strategic partner since 2024.

About NetComm Wireless

NetComm Wireless is an Australian technology company that designs and manufactures innovative fixed-wireless, fibre-extension, and Wi-Fi 7 broadband solutions used by more than 50 communications service providers worldwide. Founded in 1982, NetComm is the longest-serving 3GPP FWA device vendor, with a legacy of industry-firsts including the world’s first HSPA CPE, first outdoor LTE CPE, and a 360-degree mmWave CPE. With a heritage of innovation and rugged engineering, NetComm solutions are deployed in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

For NetComm news and updates, visit www.netcomm.com/news.

NetComm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zhone Technologies Inc. For more details, visit www.zhone.com/company/news.

About Solace Power

Solace Power Inc. empowers innovators to break free from the constraints of wired systems by delivering intelligent wireless power and data solutions. Its patented technology enables groundbreaking applications in aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial automation, and telecommunications, redefining what’s possible in these industries. Headquartered in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador, the Solace team thrives on bold ideas, teamwork, and a culture that fosters excellence through diversity. Recognized for its innovation and impact, the company has earned accolades such as the Boeing Silver Level Performance Excellence Award, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™/Companies-to-Watch, and the Best Places to Work in Atlantic Canada 2024 & 2025 Awards.

For more details, visit www.solace.ca

