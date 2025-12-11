WSPN and ArrivalX Partner to Unlock Next-Generation Cross-Border Payments

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with ArrivalX, a global digital payments and settlement platform. The collaboration aims to transform cross-border payments and treasury operations. The partnership integrates WSPN’s stablecoin technology with ArrivalX’s payment infrastructure, enabling businesses to access faster, more cost-effective cross-border transactions.

“ArrivalX brings exceptional expertise in cross-border payments that perfectly complements WSPN’s stablecoin infrastructure,” said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to make global payments more accessible, efficient, and transparent.”

Businesses in emerging markets need scalable, compliant, and reliable cross-border payment infrastructure,” said Claudio, Founder of ArrivalX. “Our partnership with WSPN strengthens settlement certainty and accelerates the global adoption of stablecoins.

Transforming Global Finance

The WSPN and ArrivalX partnership addresses critical challenges in global payments and treasury management. By combining WSPN’s stablecoin technology with ArrivalX’s cross-border payment expertise, the partnership delivers a comprehensive solution that significantly improves how businesses manage international transactions.

Enterprise clients will benefit from reduced settlement times and lower transaction costs compared to traditional banking channels. The integrated platform enables businesses to manage both traditional currencies and stablecoins through a unified interface, eliminating the complexity typically associated with multi-currency treasury operations.

The solution provides secure settlement capabilities designed for both traditional enterprises and digital-native companies, with direct integration to card networks, foreign exchange services, and global payout systems. This solution is tailored for advertisers, e-commerce platforms, SaaS providers, and crypto-native businesses.

Together, WSPN and ArrivalX are pioneering the future of cross-border payment solutions that serve businesses worldwide, combining innovative technology with practical financial applications to meet the evolving needs of the global economy.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

About ArrivalX

ArrivalX is a global digital payments and settlement platform, dedicated to building the next-generation cross-border payment infrastructure powered by stablecoins. We focus on enabling enterprises across emerging markets to access seamless, compliant, and efficient financial services.