ALL CONEC Signs MOU with MINIMAX to Accelerate Global Digital Dental Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ALL CONEC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian digital dental company MINIMAX to jointly promote digital implant production, marking a strategic move to expand into global markets.

The collaboration will validate implant guide and prosthetic production processes on the platform and includes clinical case-based testing as well as coordination with local production partners.

ALL CONEC operates a digital dental platform that integrates workflows for lab requests, design, production, settlement, and record tracking. The platform also provides dental CAD software, offering an end-to-end digital production environment that can be applied directly in clinical settings.

Following the Australian project, ALL CONEC plans sequential expansion into markets including the U.S. and Southeast Asia. The company aims to enhance implant guide and prosthetic design capabilities within the platform and strengthen automated quality verification, ultimately establishing a global digital dental standardization platform.