BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Phil Agland, a dual winner of the British Academy Film Awards and Emmy Awards who once showed the world the warmth of Chinese rural life with Spirit of Place: Yunnan, now turns his camera to the Sanjiangyuan snow-capped plateau, presenting the 3-episode×30-minute ecological documentary The Cradle of Nature. It tells the legendary stories of Sanjiangyuan from a delicate perspective.

Documentary The Cradle of Nature: The Ecological Code in the Tracks of Snow Leopards

From leading the global rainforest conservation movement with Korup: An African Rainforest to conveying the philosophy of symbiosis in 50 countries with Baka: Cry from the Rainforest, Agland has always excelled at infusing humanistic power into natural narratives. Presented by China Review Studio and Migu video, this work continues his creative gene of “seeing the grand in the micro”. Taking the “King of the Snow Mountains” the snow leopard, as the clue, it tracks their living trajectories and uncovers the interlocking ecological code of the food chain.

Under the lens, there are not only magnificent scenes of green mountains and thriving creatures, but also a focus on the people guarding this land, ecological rangers tracking snow leopard footprints, and researchers analyzing species connections. In the documentary, countless secrets of nature lie in the figures of snow leopards, the footprints of forest rangers, and the pulse of biodiversity recovery. With a truthful approach, Agland records the solution to the problem of grassland degradation and witnesses the effectiveness of aquatic ecological protection.

https://youtu.be/PeIbPep8ZVs