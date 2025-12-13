Geumsan Insamju Targets Japan’s Premium Liqueur Market as ‘Geumseol’ Wins Praise from Local Buyers

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju, a Korean producer of traditional ginseng-based liquor, announced that it is strengthening its competitiveness in the Japanese market. The company recently showcased its signature product, Geumseol, at an international liquor evaluation event held in Tokyo, where it received strong reviews from Japanese buyers, who described it as a “unique and refined K-liqueur.”

At the event, Geumseol drew attention with its softly illuminated bottle base and crystal-clear liquor color. Japan’s consumer base is known to favor premium liqueurs and clean, elegant spirits—qualities that align well with Geumseol‘s ginseng aroma, refined taste, and visually striking design. Its traditional fermentation process, smooth flavor profile, and premium brand image further underscored its competitiveness in the Japanese liqueur market.

Geumsan Insamju is expanding collaborations with major Japanese dining businesses and premium liquor retailers, while also discussing supply partnerships with upscale bars and hotels. To strengthen its presence in Japan’s social media–driven market, the company plans to produce short-form digital content highlighting Geumseol‘s distinctive lighting effect and emotional visual identity.

Japan has seen a steady rise in demand for liquor products associated with health benefits. Geumseol, crafted with high-quality ginseng, is recognized by local consumers as a product that blends wellness with premium craftsmanship. It has received particularly positive feedback from middle-aged Japanese consumers, who already hold ginseng in high regard.

A company representative noted, “Japanese consumers value not only taste, but also design, atmosphere, and the overall drinking experience. Geumseol delivers on all fronts—taste, storytelling, and ambiance—which gives us strong confidence in its success in the Japanese market.”