SEAX Global Acquires Major Stake in Interlink Telecom to Accelerate ASEAN Expansion

Acquisition creates a fully integrated regional connectivity platform, enabling seamless, low-latency connectivity that supports ASEAN’s expanding digital economy



SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 December 2025 – SEAX Global (“SEAX”), a leading wholesale connectivity provider in Southeast Asia, today announced it has acquired a major stake in Interlink Telecom Public Company Limited (“ITEL”), a prominent Thai fixed network telecommunications provider.

This acquisition consolidates SEAX’s presence across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and now Thailand, integrating ITEL’s nationwide fiber network infrastructure and telecommunications licences with SEAX’s regional subsea and terrestrial networks. By leveraging ITEL’s on-ground operational capabilities alongside SEAX’s cross-border reach, customers can expect faster deployment timelines, greater service flexibility, and more seamless regional connectivity.

ITEL Global, a new subsidiary formed to serve international requirements from both local and major global clientele, will continue managing operations within Thailand, preserving its local expertise and market familiarity while aligning with SEAX’s broader regional strategy to deliver a network footprint with unparalleled coverage, improved reliability, and a customer-centric approach throughout Southeast Asia.

Louis Teng, Group CEO of SEAX Global, said, “By bringing together our regional networks with ITEL’s deep local expertise in Thailand, we’re creating a powerful, customer-focused platform that can keep pace with the rapid digital transformation underway in ASEAN. This partnership enables us to deliver robust, low-latency connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises and digital ecosystems seeking seamless cross-border service.”

Dr. Nuttanai Anuntarumporn, Group CEO of Interlink Telecom, added, “Thailand’s digital infrastructure is evolving swiftly, and through collaboration with SEAX, we have the opportunity to become a regional seamless connectivity provider, developing and operating high-performance cross-border infrastructure connecting Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Hong Kong. Together, we will jointly build and operate this infrastructure, integrate our networks, and deliver seamless regional connectivity across ASEAN.”

McKinsey highlights that Southeast Asia’s digital economy is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 20%, fuelled by rising digital adoption across businesses and consumers, and expanding digital services including cloud computing and online payments. This surge is driving robust demand for reliable fibre connectivity and cross-border data solutions critical for digital platforms, OTT providers, and multinational enterprises.

This strategic expansion creates an integrated end-to-end regional connectivity platform, improving network coverage, reliability, and service flexibility. SEAX’s SIJORI hub, covering Singapore, Johor Bahru, and Batam, complements Interlink’s Thailand network, critical as digital economy growth accelerates, especially via data centre and AI-related services.

Hashtag: #SEAXGlobal

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SEAX Global

SEAX Global is a privately funded, geopolitically neutral leader in Southeast Asia’s wholesale connectivity solutions. Established in 2013, SEAX specializes in submarine and terrestrial cable systems, cable landing stations, and data center colocation, providing seamless, high-performance connectivity across the region.

SEAX is owned by Forbes Asia Billionaire Dato’ Dr. Low Tuck Kwong’s family, the Singapore-born Indonesian entrepreneur best known as the founder of Bayan Resources and one of Southeast Asia’s wealthiest businessmen.

The company holds full operational licenses in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. These licenses uniquely allow SEAX to build and operate private fixed networks for dedicated or enterprise use. Leveraging its regulatory compliance, extensive network portfolio, and regional expertise, SEAX empowers businesses with reliable, scalable, and secure data transmission, supporting cross-border connectivity and exceptional customer service across Southeast Asia while positioning itself for continued growth and regional expansion.

Interlink Telecom

Interlink Telecom Public Company Limited (ITEL) is Thailand Telecommunications Network Service Provider, with a type 3 Telecommunications License from The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). ITEL provides telecommunication services through a fiber optic network nationwide in Thailand. The company offers various services, such as MPLS IP-VPN, dark fiber, wavelength, IPLC, as well as telecommunication network installation and broadcast services. ITEL also provides data center space services, including co-location, cloud computing, and disaster recovery services. ITEL was established in 2007 and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2024–2025, ITEL expanded into its fourth business segment in medical equipment distribution and service. Through Interlink Health Technology (IHT), the company provides medical equipment rental services, supported by skilled technicians and mobile service units for hospitals nationwide.