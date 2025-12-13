Xinhua Silk Road: Matsutake industry in small village of E China’s Longkou opens up international market with technology

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The artificially-cultivated matsutake and relevant deep-processed products such as matsutake drinks and freeze-dried powder from Fengyidian Village in Longkou, a county-level city in east China’s Shandong Province, outshone at the international forum on industrial development of traditional medicine healthcare and intelligent innovation held recently in Singapore, successfully opening up the Southeast Asian market with excellent quality and technology-empowered features.

The going global of the matsutake industry in Fengyidian Village is a vivid practice of Longkou to activate agricultural potential and explore new paths for rural revitalization through technological innovation.

Among the neatly-arranged mushroom sticks on the 4-meter-high shelves in the production shelter of Hongzhi Ecological Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. in Fengyidian Village, matsutake mushrooms are growing vibrantly.

Now six or seven people can easily manage 120,000 to 130,000 mushroom sticks through a cloud platform, greatly saving manpower, said Mu Quanxin, Party chief of Fengyidian Village.

Opening the smart management system on the phone to show the real-time data involving temperature, humidity, lighting, and carbon dioxide concentration, Mu noted that the sensors work 24 hours a day for monitoring, and in the event of weather changes, the AI intelligent software will automatically adjust the parameters. This “smart production shelter” management technology has obtained a national patent, Mu added.

From ordinary greenhouse trial planting, to standardized production workshops, and then to smart production shelters, every leapfrog of the matsutake industry in Fengyidian Village cannot be separated from the support of technology.

The village also cooperates with research teams from universities to carry out relevant research, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent development of high value-added products and ensuring the safety of the industrial chain.

Inspired by Fengyidian Village, more surrounding villages are promoting the smart production shelter planting model. Fengyidian Village also uses the model of “rooftop photovoltaic + indoor planting” to achieve “one space, two benefits” for idle houses, driving an average annual income increase of over 30,000 yuan for villagers.

The transformation of Fengyidian Village is a microcosm of the agricultural transformation in Longkou, and the expansion of local matsutake to Southeast Asia marks the enhancement of the brand influence of agricultural products in the city.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348757.html