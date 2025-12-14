ZAKSIMLAB Set to Launch Cabbage-Based Electrolyte Drink, Signaling New Innovation in the Functional Beverage Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZAKSIMLAB is gearing up to introduce a new electrolyte drink made with cabbage as its primary ingredient, signaling another bold move in Korea’s rapidly evolving functional beverage market. Cabbage-fermented electrolytes are rarely seen in the domestic beverage industry, drawing strong consumer interest for their dual focus on gut health and hydration.

ZAKSIMLAB has continued to differentiate itself by combining fermentation techniques with natural, clean-label ingredients to create wellness-focused beverages. Building on this foundation, the company plans to expand its functional lineup through seasonal product launches, strengthen collaborations with cafés and F&B partners, and accelerate overseas test sales and export initiatives as it positions itself as a global wellness brand.

A ZAKSIMLAB official commented, “A cabbage-based electrolyte drink is a rare and innovative addition to the electrolyte beverage category,” adding, “This launch will further solidify our identity as a wellness brand rooted in advanced fermentation technology.”