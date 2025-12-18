Mobile Legends: Bang Bang concludes 33rd SEA Games medal events with Gold for Team Philippines and Malaysia

BANGKOK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, the flagship game of international game developer MOONTON Games, successfully concluded its men’s and women’s medal events at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, Thailand. The five-day tournament crowned Team Philippines and Team Malaysia as gold medalists in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, marking another milestone for esports on the regional sporting stage.

The Men’s category delivered a historic moment for the Philippines, as Team Philippines secured its fourth consecutive gold medal. The team capped off its campaign with a dominant 4–0 sweep over Malaysia in the best-of-seven (Bo7) gold medal match, completing a flawless run without dropping a single match throughout the tournament. Team Philippines’ jungler, Karl Gabriel “PHI_Nepomuceno” Nepomuceno, also made history by becoming the second two-time SEA Games medalist in MLBB history. Malaysia claimed its second straight silver finish, while Indonesia secured the bronze medal.

In the Women’s category, Team Malaysia also clinched its first Gold, beating Team Philippines in their Bo7 Gold Medal match. With the score 4:3, they edged out Team Philippines, handing over its first and only match loss throughout the competition. Team Malaysia took home Bronze during the 32nd SEA Games event, while Team Philippines also bagged Silver.

The MLBB at the 33rd SEA Games unfolded in a near-identical trajectory for both the men and women categories. The Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Myanmar reached the semifinals with parallel matchups, as the Philippines defeated Indonesia and Malaysia overcame Myanmar to set up mirrored gold medal clashes between the Philippines and Malaysia. The bronze medal matches also followed the same fate, with Indonesia prevailing over Myanmar in both categories.

As the developer and publisher behind MLBB, MOONTON Games has played a pivotal role in nurturing Southeast Asia’s esports ecosystem. The company’s sustained investment in competitive gaming infrastructure, from grassroots tournaments to professional leagues across the region, has created pathways for talented players to represent their nations on the international stage.

Ray Ng, Head of Esports Ecosystem at MOONTON Games, said: “As the curtains close on MLBB’s campaign at the 33rd SEA Games, this tournament leaves behind more than just medalists—it reinforces esports’ place in the region’s sporting future, one where digital and traditional disciplines compete on equal footing, united by national pride and the pursuit of excellence. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners who have brought this moment of pride home to their nations and inspired countless players across Southeast Asia. Seeing nearly every Southeast Asian nation field teams in both men’s and women’s categories is a testament to how deeply MLBB has embedded itself across the region. Our inclusion in the SEA Games as an official medal event for four consecutive years validates our approach to building sustainable, inclusive, and nationally significant esports competitions.”

Santi Lothong, President of Thailand Esports Federation and Asian Electronic Sports Federation, shared: “Thailand is honoured to have hosted another successful chapter of MLBB at the SEA Games. Over these five days, we witnessed players from all walks of life unite for one goal, one gold. It has been exceptional to see what MLBB has truly evolved into, from a favourite pastime to a unifying platform that celebrates national identity and inspires the next generation. MOONTON Games’ leadership and commitment to mobile esports excellence have set the standard for what competitive gaming can achieve on an international level. This success was echoed by millions of fans across the region who joined the tournament remotely to support not just their own countrymen, but the game itself. We look forward to continuing this momentum with MOONTON Games as the region’s esports ecosystem matures.”

The women’s category, introduced at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, continues to reinforce MOONTON Games’ commitment to fostering diversity and gender inclusivity in esports. By providing equal competitive opportunities and medal recognition for female athletes, MLBB is helping dismantle barriers and create role models for the next generation of women in gaming.

MLBB’s continued presence as an official medal event in major multi-sport events alongside long-established athletic disciplines reinforces the game’s growing cultural and competitive relevance. MLBB is also set to be featured as a medal event in the 2026 Asian Games, reflecting its status as a premier mobile esports title known for its accessibility, strategic depth, and global appeal.

The battle for dominance in the Land of Dawn will continue at the upcoming M7 World Championship (M7). Returning to Indonesia—the home ground of MLBB Esports—the seventh edition of the title’s flagship tournament is set to be its largest yet. Taking place from 3 to 25 January, the M7 recently announced a landmark partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). Through this collaboration with one of the world’s most established sporting institutions, MOONTON Games continues to position MLBB Esports amongst the biggest names in sporting entertainment. The M7 also unveiled the M Series’ inaugural Opening Ceremony—set to elevate Indonesia on the global stage. The event will turn Jakarta into a living stage for esports in a citywide takeover, drawing inspiration from the grandeur of major sporting events.

Get to know more about MLBB via the following official channels:

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) returns as a medal event at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games with the theme, #SEATheGlory. The event features delegations from Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, Timor-Leste, and the host country, Thailand. With record-breaking viewership in previous editions, MLBB at the 33rd SEA Games continues to inspire national pride, unity, and glory, while strengthening the region’s leadership in the global esports landscape.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 80 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries with an expansive global esports presence.

About MOONTON Games

Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and esports. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America, and China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide. For more information, visit https://en.moonton.com.

Appendix

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at the 33rd SEA Games – Men’s Category Medal Gold Silver Bronze Country Philippines Malaysia Indonesia Athletes Jay Pee Dela Cruz

Karl Gabriel Nepomuceno

Alston Pabico

John Carlo Roma

Kiel Calvin Soriano

Sanford Vinuya Muhammad Qayyum Ariffin Bin Mohd Suhairi

Hazziq Danish Bin Mohamed Rizwan

Muhammad Haqqullah Bin Ahmad Shahrul Zaman

Ealtond Rayner

Muhammad Danish Fitri Bin Razman

Idreen Bin Abdul Jamal Riski

Leonardo Prasetyo Agung

Aldhia Fahmi Aranda

Yonathan Cin

Yehezkiel Wiseman Hamonangan

Christian Widy Wardhana Hartono Coach Rodel “Ar Sy” B. Cruz Michael “Arcadia” Bocado Doly Sitohang