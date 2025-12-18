New feather in cap for Hong Kong’s legal hub

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2025 – Another international law-related organisation has unveiled plans to set up a regional base in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The General Assembly of the Italy-based International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) decided (December 11) on the establishment of its UNIDROIT Asia-Pacific Liaison Office (the Office) in the HKSAR, further strengthening the city’s positioning as a centre for international legal and dispute resolution services.

It will be UNIDROIT’s first regional presence outside Rome in the 100-year history of the independent intergovernmental organisation, which works to modernise and harmonise private international law, especially commercial law.

The International Institute for the Unification of Private Law will establish its Asia-Pacific Liaison Office in Hong Kong

China has been a member of UNIDROIT since 1986, while the HKSAR has participated in the work of UNIDROIT as part of the Chinese delegation.

The Office is expected to open at the Hong Kong Legal Hub in the second half of 2026, coinciding with UNIDROIT’s centenary celebrations next year. Its presence in Hong Kong could also contribute to facilitating coordination and creating synergies among the “three sisters of private international law”, namely UNIDROIT, the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) and United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

The Legal Hub, located in the city’s central business district, already houses a number of international law-related organisations and institutions, including HCCH Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (ROAP) and the DoJ (Department of Justice) Project Office for Collaboration with UNCITRAL.

In recent years, the DoJ has been collaborating very closely with UNIDROIT, including co-organising biennial Asia-Pacific International Private Law Summit in the HKSAR since 2022 and joint seminars in Rome in 2023 and 2025. Legal professionals in both the private and public sectors from the HKSAR are seconded to the secretariat of UNIDROIT annually, pursuant to the Memoranda of Understanding signed between DoJ and UNIDROIT in 2021 and 2022.

The ROAP of HCCH was set up in the HKSAR in 2012. Since its establishment, ROAP has played a significant role in increasing awareness and understanding of the importance of the HCCH and its instruments among states and stakeholders, as well as contributing to the smooth implementation and operation of the HCCH’s instruments in the Asia-Pacific region.

A new collaborative landmark was achieved earlier this month (December 3) with the staging of the Symposium of the HCCH Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific on Private International Law. The symposium was co-organised by the HCCH and the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy of the DoJ, as part of the Hong Kong Legal Week 2025. It marked the first time that the DoJ has co-organised an event with the HCCH during Hong Kong Legal Week.

With the staunch support of the Central People’s Government, the HKSAR has been actively participating in the working groups, meetings and activities of the HCCH as part of the Chinese delegation since 1997. Through a standing arrangement with the HCCH, Hong Kong legal talent from both the private and public sectors have the opportunity to be seconded to the Permanent Bureau of the HCCH at the Hague, gaining valuable insights into the work of the HCCH in the field of private international law.

Earlier this year, the headquarters of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) officially opened in Hong Kong (October 20), further cementing the city’s prominent role as an international legal services hub.

The headquarters of the International Organization for Mediation officially opened in Hong Kong in October 2025

The IOMed is the world’s first intergovernmental international legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation, and providing an important mechanism for upholding the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

It fills an institutional gap in international mediation and serves as an important public good in the field of the rule of law for better global governance.

The IOMed will provide a pathway for countries – regardless of culture, language and legal system – to resolve international disputes based on mutual respect and understanding.

Other international intergovernmental organisations such as the Bank for International Settlements, International Monetary Fund, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation have set up offices in Hong Kong. Together with the soon-to-be-established office by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, these establishments will further complement the city’s strategic position as a centre for international legal and dispute resolution services.







Hashtag: #hongkong #brandhongkong #international #legalhub

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/brand-hong-kong/

https://x.com/Brand_HK/

https://www.facebook.com/brandhk.isd

https://www.instagram.com/brandhongkong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.