Fescaro makes strong Kosdaq debut, eyes global auto cybersecurity

SUWON, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/

South Korean mobility software solutions provider Fescaro (https://www.fescaro.com/en/) has made a successful debut on the Kosdaq market through the technology special listing track, accelerating its expansion in the global automotive cybersecurity market.

The company’s shares surged more than 70 percent on Dec. 10, their first day of trading. Fescaro closed at 27,100 won ($18), up 74.84 percent from its initial public offering price of 15,500 won.

Founded in 2016, Fescaro is led by a team of experts in automotive electrical and electronic systems, as well as white-hat hacking. The company provides an integrated automotive cybersecurity platform designed to protect vehicles from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Fescaro said the automotive industry’s rapid shift from hardware-centered manufacturing to software-defined vehicles has elevated cybersecurity from a supporting function to a core requirement. In response, the company offers comprehensive solutions that help automakers comply with tightening global cybersecurity regulations.

By combining expertise in automotive electronics and IT security, Fescaro positions itself as a “Tier 0.5 cybersecurity partner,” linking automaker with Tier 1 suppliers. Unlike traditional vendors, the company engages from the early vehicle planning stage, providing services that range from designing security architecture to implementing regulatory compliance.

Fescaro has also demonstrated technological credibility in overseas markets, obtaining all four major European Union automotive cybersecurity certifications in partnership with its customers. The company has also formed strategic partnerships with the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) and global certification body, TUV Nord.

Following the listing, Fescaro plans to expand its global footprint, targeting China and the United States before moving into Europe, Japan and India. Its Cyber Security Management System Portal, an integrated platform for managing vehicle cybersecurity requirements, is expected to serve as a key driver of this expansion.

“This listing represents official recognition of Fescaro’s technological competitiveness and growth potential,” said Hong Seok-min, CEO of Fescaro. “We will proactively address challenges in the mobility sector and continue our efforts to become a global leader in automotive cybersecurity.”