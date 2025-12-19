PXN Redefines Sim Racing with New-Generation Ecosystem and Gaming Peripherals at CES 2026

The global pioneer in smart technology to showcase direct-drive wheels, modular pedals, high-performance controllers, and more in Las Vegas!

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PXN, a leading brand of gaming peripherals, is proud to announce its attendance at CES 2026 on January 6–9, 2026. The exhibition will take place in Las Vegas, with PXN located at Central Hall, Booth 15941. As a global smart hardware company, which always puts users at the center, PXN will showcase the official 2026 hardware line-up, including the best-selling Direct Drive VD Series, Next-Gen Vector X pedals & GT ONE Wheel, a variety of controllers including new teasers, and the V10 DD Series: the entry-level Direct Drive bundle shaking the sim-racing market.



PXN At CES 2026 – Booth 15941

VD Series Direct Drive Ecosystem: New-Gen Direct Drive is Now:

PXN’s VD Series is a tiered direct-drive ecosystem built around a low-inertia, cog-free multi-pole servo motor, a high-resolution 24-bit magnetic encoder, and PXN’s Sense+ force-feedback algorithm, aimed at delivering “high-detail” Direct Drive feel with smoothness you can actually feel at the rim. The range is deliberately stepped: VD4 (4Nm constant / 5Nm peak) as the entry point, VD6 (6Nm constant / 7Nm peak) as the all-rounder, and VD10 (10Nm constant / 11Nm peak) as the halo/pro option for drivers who want stronger holding torque, faster response under load, and maximum performance during competitive sessions.

PXN Modular Load Cell Pedals (Vector X) and GT Wheel (GT One):

PXN’s upcoming GT One wheel and Vector X pedals aim squarely at the “serious modular” end of sim racing: a 300mm esports-style GT rim with telemetry shift lights and encoder-heavy input for in-car adjustments, paired with a carbon-focused pedal set built around load-cell braking and dual-sensor throttle measurement. The GT wheel stacks 12 RGB-backlit mechanical buttons, three 12-position absolute encoders, and two 7-way encoder switches, giving drivers the kind of control surface typically used for on-the-fly changes. On the pedal side, Vector X leans into mechanical stability and signal fidelity: a multi-link guided brake mechanism driven by a 200 kg load cell, plus a dual-sensor throttle combining a Hall angle sensor with a 15 kg load cell, all tied together with a 24-bit magnetic encoder and PXN’s proprietary X-Cross algorithm, with full parameter tuning through PXN SimRacing.

V10 Series Bundles: The Definitive Beginner Wheel

PXN’s V10 DD Series (V10 Ultra / V10 Pro) is positioned as a true “value-entry” direct drive bundle: a compact servo direct-drive wheelbase paired with a 270mm PU-leather D-shaped wheel and bundled pedals, built to give first-time racers the defining DD advantages (clean response, smooth force build-up, and better detail than gears/belts). The bundle is designed for multi-platform users (PC / PS4 / Xbox One & Series X|S via controller authentication) and supports dual-ecosystem tuning: deeper adjustments in PXN SimRacing (PC) plus quick changes and preset workflows in PXN NEXUS (mobile), so new drivers can get “good feel” fast and then refine over time.

P5 8K + P5 Controllers – Multiplatform & High Performance:

PXN’s P5 controller line provides competitive price point products, with two distinct philosophies: the PXN P5 focuses on maximising budget spend to performance, with durability and consistency via Hall-effect sticks + Hall linear triggers, while the PXN P5 8K takes it a step forward, pushing for ultra-fast response with dual 8K chips, capacitive joysticks, and an app-unlocked polling-rate ceiling up to 8000Hz.

Shifters, Button Boxes and Handbrakes – Immersion Amplified:

PXN’s growing accessory ecosystem is designed to elevate any racing setup into a fully interactive cockpit, with practical add-ons such as H-pattern and sequential shifters, analog handbrakes, and the best-selling CB1 Control Box for expanded, race-car-style input control. But that’s not all, PXN will also be showcasing other product categories, including the upcoming V2 WL gaming wheel, a dedicated flight simulator series, and additional accessories, further broadening the versatility and reach of the PXN ecosystem.

With its presence at the Expo, PXN aims to further expand its global recognition, highlight the breadth of its growing product ecosystem, and demonstrate how its hardware continues to push accessibility, performance, and innovation forward. Visitors are warmly invited to stop by the PXN booth to experience the full lineup firsthand, meet the team, and discover what’s coming next for sim racing, flight simulation, controllers, and beyond.

Don’t miss out. Meet us at CES 2026, Central Hall, Booth 15941, from January 6th to 9th. Schedule a demo or meeting with the PXN team today!

— end —

About PXN

PXN is a leading innovator in the design and manufacture of professional gaming peripherals, boasting 20 years of industry experience. The company’s extensive product lineup includes racing simulators, gaming controllers, flight simulators, and much more. Dedicated to empowering gamers, PXN’s goal is to seamlessly blend the core elements of gaming, fashion, and technology to create an all-encompassing ecosystem of electronic entertainment peripherals that unlock limitless possibilities for gamers worldwide.

For more information, please contact:

April Wen

Phone: +86-13006609109

Email: marketing@e-pxn.com