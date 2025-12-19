Squirrel AI’s Xu Yihan Attends Forbes China Education Summit and Receives Influential Education Figure Award

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “2025 Forbes China Education Summit,” initiated by Forbes China, was held as scheduled. As an authoritative and credible industry event in the education sector, the summit selects industry benchmarks through a multi-dimensional evaluation system, with its awards serving as an important reference for industry value. Xu Yihan, Senior Executive Vice President of Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor, received the “2025 Forbes China Education Industry Influential Education Figure Award” for her long-term practice in AI education. Previously, Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor’s self-developed All-Subject Multimodal Adaptive Education Large Model had been included in Time Magazine‘s 2025 Best Inventions list. This series of dual honors for both individual and enterprise reflect the phased development achievements of Chinese EdTech companies in technological innovation and industry practice.

Recognition of Industry Value Behind the Honor

The Forbes China Education Industry selection focuses on innovative contributions and thought leadership in the education field, covering multi-dimensional assessments of the education industry. It not only emphasizes comprehensive strength but also highlights the driving force for high-quality industry development. Xu Yihan’s award stems from her continuous investment in integrating AI technology with educational practice and exploring sustainable development paths for the industry, aligning with the award’s core evaluation criteria of “thought leadership, industry driving force, and social responsibility.”

When receiving the award, Xu Yihan shared her reflections from years in the industry: “This honor is not only an affirmation of long-term dedication to the AI education track but also a recognition of the philosophy of ‘technology empowering educational equity.’ The essence of education is to awaken growth potential, and AI technology gives us the ability to break down barriers in resource allocation, allowing every child to receive appropriate growth support. In the future, I will continue to carry reverence for education, promote deeper integration of technology and practice, and live up to the expectations of the industry and society.”



Xu Yihan, Senior Executive Vice President of Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor

Prior to this, Xu Yihan had already been selected as the recipient of the “2025 Thought Leadership Award” by the American business magazine The CEO Views and featured on its cover, based on her long-term practical accumulation and industry influence in AI education. This award targets global business leaders, with evaluation dimensions focusing on trend forecasting and practical value, not limited to enterprise scale or short-term performance.

At the enterprise level, Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor’s All-Subject Multimodal Adaptive Education Large Model was included in Time Magazine‘s 2025 Best Inventions list. The list, which takes originality, effectiveness, and impact as core evaluation criteria, features 300 annual innovation achievements worldwide, with this product being one of the few EdTech products selected. To date, Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor has been included in multiple authoritative lists, including MIT Technology Review‘s “50 Smartest Companies” (TR50) list, UNESCO’s AI Education Innovation Award, and CB Insights AI 100 list. Additionally, founder Li Haoyang serves as Chair of the IEEE Artificial Intelligence Education Large Model Standards Working Group. These honors represent continuous multi-dimensional authoritative validation of its technological and practical achievements.

Solid Technical Foundation Supports Personalized Teaching

Behind these international honors lies Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor’s long-term technical accumulation in the AI education field. Its self-developed All-Subject Multimodal Adaptive Education Large Model, built on massive data and professional expertise, integrates over 20 billion learning behavior data points and incorporates the teaching experience of hundreds of senior teachers, providing data support for precise matching of student learning needs.

Li Haoyang, founder of Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor, believes that no two students are exactly alike, and therefore there should not be two identical learning paths. Based on this educational philosophy, the model can accurately capture multi-dimensional user data such as student answer trajectories and facial expression changes through “micro-granularity” knowledge graphs and dynamic adaptation algorithms, forming a complete teaching closed loop of “diagnosis-planning-feedback-optimization.” This technical design breaks through the limitations of traditional education, enabling scalable implementation of personalized teaching and turning the ideal of every child having an exclusive “super teacher” into a technological reality.

In addition to optimizing student learning experiences, the model also focuses on providing practical support for teachers. By taking over repetitive tasks such as learning situation analysis and homework grading, it effectively frees up teachers’ time and energy, allowing them to focus on core teaching activities such as guiding students in deep thinking and stimulating learning interest. This “intelligent tutor + human teacher” collaborative model fully balances the optimization of student learning experience with the improvement of teaching efficiency.

Practical Implementation Empowers Educational Equity

Technical accumulation provides foundational support for practical implementation. Xu Yihan leads her team in pioneering a new business cooperation model. This model aligns with actual market needs, explores efficient and feasible cooperation paths, and lowers the threshold for high-quality AI education resources to reach end users, allowing students and schools in more regions, including those with relatively scarce educational resources, to access relevant services.

Data shows that Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor has established deep cooperation with over 60,000 public schools nationwide, serving more than 43 million students, with approximately 3,000 offline partner stores, forming a scaled and widely-covered education service layout.

To further promote educational equity, the company has made a public welfare commitment: to allow children from the world’s 20% lowest-income families to use the Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor system for free, breaking down resource barriers caused by geographical and family economic conditions, and enabling children from different backgrounds to equally access high-quality, adaptive educational resources. This commitment reflects Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor’s social responsibility as an EdTech enterprise and allows the value of AI education to transcend tool attributes, benefiting a broader population.

Regarding future development, Squirrel AI Intelligent Tutor has clarified a dual-track advancement plan: On one hand, it will continue to deepen R&D of the All-Subject Multimodal Adaptive Education Large Model, further improve the data support system and algorithm optimization, and continuously strengthen core technological competitiveness; on the other hand, relying on technological innovation achievements and localization adaptation strategies, it will steadily advance global market layout, gradually introducing AI education tools into teaching scenarios in more countries to share China’s AI education practical solutions and experience.

Xu Yihan stated: “The development of education technology begins with adhering to the original intention of education and focuses on putting it into practice. We will continue to uphold the original intention of intelligent education, deepen technological innovation, and steadily promote practical implementation, allowing the actual value of AI education to enter more classrooms and benefit more teachers and students.”