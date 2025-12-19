SWAG, Asia’s Largest Adult Livestreaming Platform, Releases 2025 Annual Report

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s leading adult livestreaming platform SWAG has released its 2025 Annual Report, revealing key insights into user behavior, interaction trends, and the creators shaping the platform over the past year.



2025 SWAG Recap: A Year-in-Review of Asia’s Largest Adult Livestreaming Platform

Highlights from the report include the rapid rise of “green creators”—a new category of creators focused on talent, conversation, and companionship—alongside the explosive growth of one-on-one interactions and a clear shift toward a more diverse content ecosystem driven by upgrades to SWAG’s recommendation system.

One of the most defining trends of 2025 is the emergence of green creators as a powerful new force on the platform. By emphasizing singing, chatting, and emotional connection over explicit content, these creators stood out in an increasingly competitive environment through talent and personal charisma. The top three green creators—Sandra (@bbb.36.2001), Yunbao (@yunbaobao301), and Ruan (@ruan.ccc)—represented SWAG on an international stage at Berlin Fashion Week, marking the first time creators from an adult platform appeared at a global fashion event and one of SWAG’s most talked-about milestones of the year.

In terms of viewership, Tongshen delivered the most-watched livestream of 2025. His debut broadcast on SWAG quickly went viral, reaching a peak of 3,300 concurrent viewers, while related short-form clips surpassed 1.65 million views, making it the platform’s most discussed live event of the year.

Among creators, long-time fan favorite Hanna (@hannababe) reclaimed her title as Creator of the Year after a strong comeback. Meanwhile, the Best Newcomer honor went to Xiao Yao Jing (@yizhiniao), widely known as the “Goddess of One-on-One Interaction.” Her contrast between sweet, non-explicit public streams and highly engaging private sessions fueled her rapid rise as one of the fastest-growing creators of the year.

One-on-one interactions emerged as the platform’s most popular paid format. Users are 18 times more likely to send virtual gifts in private sessions than in public streams. Vietnamese creator janbebe stood out by earning 15 million diamonds (approximately NT$1 million) through one-on-one interactions alone, positioning her as one of the year’s brightest rising stars.

Finally, SWAG reported strong results following a major upgrade to its recommendation system. Improvements in click-through rates, watch time, and conversion rates have increased exposure for new and mid-tier creators, enabling the platform to move away from a single dominant content style toward a more balanced, diverse, and sustainable creator ecosystem—benefiting both users and creators alike.