TCL Technology Pioneers a Low-Carbon Future Through Advanced Water Management and Clean Technology Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the release of its annual ESG report in June 2025, TCL Technology is proud to highlight its progress on water resource protection and green technology innovation, which are key pillars in addressing environmental challenges and building a low-carbon future. TCL Technology prioritizes water resource management and the development of clean technologies as critical components of its strategy to foster green transformation and advance sustainability on a global scale.

Comprehensive Water Resource Management: From Risk Control to Circular Economy

TCL Technology demonstrates its leadership in water resource management through a robust governance framework. The Strategy and Sustainability Committee under the Group’s Board of Directors oversees water management strategies and performance, ensuring continuous improvement and adherence to conservation principles across all subsidiaries. By combining sound policies, technological innovation, and comprehensive process control, the Company has built a robust and efficient water resource management system.

TCL Technology embeds water resource management into its corporate governance framework, using policies to guide implementation. For example, TCL CSOT has introduced a Water Resource Management Policy, comprising six sub-policies that outline responsibilities for conservation, resource planning, and inspections. This creates a closed-loop control process from target-setting to implementation and oversight. Similarly, TCL Zhonghuan incorporates water resource management indicators into its ESG performance evaluation framework as part of its Environmental Management Policy, linking plant manager performance to executive remuneration to ensure operational accountability.



TCL Zhonghuan’s Organizational Structure for Water Management

Technological innovation and process optimization drive TCL Technology’s efforts to use water resources efficiently:

Gu angzhou TCL CSOT: Optimized brine reuse and rainwater collection systems, forming a closed-loop framework covering production, recycling, and reuse.

Optimized brine reuse and rainwater collection systems, forming a closed-loop framework covering production, recycling, and reuse. Wuhan TCL CSOT: Adopted membrane separation to treat fluoride-bearing wastewater, enabling the reuse of 780,000 cubic meters of water annually. Additional measures, such as chemical precipitation to reduce heavy metals in silver-bearing wastewater and a wetland-based rainwater reuse system, integrate gray infrastructure with ecological solutions.



TCL CSOT Artificial Wetland Park

To proactively evaluate and address water-related risks, TCL Technology’s subsidiaries employ the World Resources Institute (WRI) Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas to assess water risk levels globally across its factories. For example, TCL CSOT’s 2024 assessment identified its Suzhou base as exposed to relatively higher water stress and consumption risks, while other locations reported at medium to low risk levels. These insights inform tailored strategies to mitigate site-specific risks.



TCL CSOT Water Risk Identification and Assessment Results

Innovating for a Green Future: Clean Technology at the Core of TCL’s Strategy

Clean technology is central to TCL Technology’s mission of advancing corporate transformation and sustainable growth. By prioritizing investment in clean technologies, the Company integrates sustainability into its business operations, establishing a green management framework that covers the entire product lifecycle and supports global efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy.

In practice, TCL CSOT collaborates with customers to promote circular economy principles, such as recycling and reusing primary packaging materials to reduce resource consumption and environmental impacts. In 2024, the Company completed carbon footprint assessments for its 12.9-inch display panel and 10.1-inch central control display module. Using the results, it optimized key emission hotspots along the product lifecycle and established an ESG-oriented product R&D platform to advance green product development and enhance sustainability performance.

TCL Zhonghuan plays a key role in the energy and low-carbon transition, focusing on reducing the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) in photovoltaic power systems. Through breakthroughs in photovoltaic wafer and cell technologies, the Company is developing low-emission photovoltaic solar energy products across the full product lifecycle.

By seamlessly integrating water resource efficiency management and clean technology innovation into its operations, TCL Technology is setting a benchmark for sustainable development. The Company’s commitment to circular economy principles, resource conservation, and ESG-focused innovation underscores its vision of creating a positive impact on the environment, businesses, and communities worldwide.

