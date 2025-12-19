Xinhua Silk Road: South China island province unveils multilingual portal for FTP services

BEIJING, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In south China-situated Hainan Province, a global portal was put online for its free trade port (FTP) from December 15 to update foreign-funded businesses and foreigners on related integrated service and news.

The multilingual website, whose domain is en.hainan.gov.cn, offers foreigners content in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic to facilitate their business running, living, and travelling in the tropical island.

Generally, the international services portal has seven primary sections named as “Dynamic Hainan”, “Do Business”, and “Online Services”, and 29 secondary categories covering diverse needs of foreigners.

By integrating 29 foreigner-related business systems and websites across Hainan such as the local online public service platform “Haiyiban”, the portal is capable of one-stop access-based offering of 44 high-frequency services and 95 individual items.

Key offerings of the multilingual services portal include guides and access points for enterprise registration, medical appointments, visa-free policies, work permits, scenic area guides, etc.

As a move to adapt to the high-quality running of Hainan FTP, where island-wide special customs operation began on Thursday, the multilingual portal bears testimony to China’s firm commitment to widening opening up.

In the future, Hainan will continue to optimize the portal’s functions and content to improve efficiency and international communication, striving for pooling more high-caliber talents and building an FTP in which foreign friends love to gather, invest and settle.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348877.html