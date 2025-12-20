Mixue Debuts in U.S. with First Store Opening

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mixue, a brand under MIXUE Group (02097.HK), opened its first store in Los Angeles on December 19, marking its debut in the Americas and another step in the group’s global expansion strategy.



Located at 6922 Hollywood Blvd Suite 107, the store features Mixue‘s core menu of ice cream, pure tea, fruit tea, milk tea, and freshly brewed coffee, with customizable sugar levels and toppings. The menu pricing lists the brand’s signature ice cream at $1.19, iced lemonade at $1.99, lattes at $2.99, and bubble tea starting at $3.99, with most items priced between $1.19 and $4.99. To mark the opening, Mixue hosted a series of launch activities, including street pop-ups featuring its Snow King mascot, themed photo experiences, and promotional giveaways, attracting strong interest and excitement from local consumers.

Mixue has expanded internationally over several years. The brand opened its first overseas store in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2018, marking its initial step toward global expansion. Today, Mixue operates approximately 4,700 stores outside China across 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. The opening of its first store in the United States further extends the brand’s global footprint.

MIXUE Group now operates over 53,000 stores worldwide, making it one of the largest freshly made beverage chains by store count. Its rapid expansion and value-focused model have positioned the group ahead of many established global brands in terms of physical footprint. Reflecting its growing international influence, MIXUE Group was included this year in Time magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential Companies in the World,” where it was the only restaurant chain recognized. The listing highlights the increasing presence of Chinese consumer brands on the global stage and MIXUE’s expanding role in the international food and beverage market.

“Mixue is actively advancing its global strategy. Given the substantial market potential in the United States, the first store serves as a starting point. Moving forward, the company will steadily expand its store footprint, allowing more local consumers to enjoy high-quality, affordable drinks,” the head of Mixue U.S. commented at the opening.

By combining applied product research with foundational ingredient and process development, the Company continuously upgrades its core beverage components while introducing freshly made drinks designed to balance quality and affordability. The brand’s supply chain is managed through a digital system that supports end-to-end quality control, from ingredient sourcing and production to warehousing and distribution. This “farm-to-table” approach applies consistent standards at each stage.

Looking ahead, Mixue plans to further expand its presence across the Americas, introducing its value-focused menu to a wider range of consumers. Stores across New York will also begin opening in the coming days. The Company will continue to strengthen its supply chain by expanding sourcing capabilities, improving logistics efficiency, and investing in production capacity and research and development. These efforts are aimed at supporting sustainable growth while maintaining consistent product quality and affordability as Mixue scales in international markets.

About MIXUE Group

Founded in China, MIXUE Group is the world’s leading global freshly-made drinks company. Operating the freshly-made tea drinks brand Mixue and freshly-made coffee brand Lucky Cup, Mixue has built a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain at the largest scale in China’s freshly-made drinks industry, encompassing essential aspects covering procurement, production, logistics, R&D and quality control. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable fresh beverages to consumers worldwide through its extreme-efficiency global supply chain and franchise model.