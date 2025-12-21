Christmas at Arspura: Year-End Savings and a New Range Hood Lineup

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arspura, a premium kitchen ventilation brand, is celebrating the Christmas season with a limited-time Christmas range hood sale designed for homeowners planning a holiday kitchen upgrade.

Why Upgrade Your Range Hood for Holiday Cooking

Christmas is when your range hood works its hardest. Multiple dishes on the stove, long hours of simmering, and frequent meals can overwhelm outdated or underpowered ventilation. A high-quality range hood helps capture smoke, grease, and odors at the source, so your living room smells like the holiday tree and dessert – not last night’s cooking.

A good range hood also helps reduce heat build-up around the cooktop, protects cabinets and walls from long-term grease stains, and creates a more pleasant space for whoever is in charge of the holiday menu. Upgrading at Christmas means your kitchen is ready for this season’s gatherings and for a full year of everyday cooking ahead.

The flagship Arspura P1 high-airspeed range hood now comes with $200 OFF, free professional installation, and a random holiday gift, when customers apply promo code XMAS at checkout.

Christmas Range Hood Sale for Festive Home Makeovers

This Christmas, Arspura is making it easier for homeowners to refresh their kitchens before guests arrive. The holiday campaign centers on the flagship P1 IQV hood, designed to handle intense festive cooking while keeping the air fresher and the space more comfortable.

To reward customers planning a holiday upgrade, Arspura is offering a limited-time Christmas P1 bundle with:

¥200 OFF

Free professional installation (normally $199–$299, kitchen remodeling not included)

One random gift

P1 Range Hood: Built for Holiday-Ready Kitchens

High-airspeed suction for heavy cooking: Quickly clears smoke, steam, and strong cooking odors during searing, stir-frying, roasting, and deep-frying.

Fresher air for guests and family: Helps the kitchen and living area smell like celebration, not lingering grease or spicy fumes after big holiday dinners.

Practical, low-maintenance upgrade: Designed for everyday cooking and peak holiday use, with performance that lasts beyond the season.

With powerful performance, a modern look that suits today’s kitchens, and a value-packed Christmas bundle, upgrading to P1 becomes a practical way to complete a festive home makeover before the new year.

See how Arspura keeps holiday cooking smoke-free while you enjoy a fresher, more comfortable kitchen this Christmas.

New Range Hood Lineup: F1 & P2 With Exclusive Preorder Benefits

Alongside the P1 offer, Arspura is rolling out new F1 and P2 range hoods, both part of the Christmas bundle (free installation + random gift), with preorder customers also enjoying early-bird pricing and priority delivery.

F1 Cabinet-Friendly Range Hood: Designed for Modern Kitchens

Within the new lineup, the F1 30″ range hood is engineered for kitchens where space, cabinetry, and style all matter.

Cabinet-friendly dimensions: Fits common cabinet widths and depths for easy replacement.

Space-efficient design: Streamlined form keeps the cooktop area open — ideal for compact kitchens.

Perfect for upgrades: Balances power, compatibility, and clean design for refresh projects.

With F1, Arspura combines strong performance and everyday practicality for long-term kitchen updates.

P2 Range Hood: Open-Space Comfort for Cooking

Top-suction design keeps the area in front of you open for a more comfortable cooking experience.

High-airspeed (up to 15 m /s) tackles heavy grease and strong odors with ease.

/s) tackles heavy grease and strong odors with ease. Quiet, efficient operation to keep the kitchen comfortable during daily cooking.

Better Air, Pure Life

Arspura’s mission is to help families cook freely and breathe easier, combining high-airspeed smoke capture with thoughtful design and everyday usability. With the Arspura Christmas range hood sale, homeowners can turn a practical appliance purchase into a long-lasting gift: a cleaner, quieter, and more welcoming kitchen all season long.

For more information or to redeem the Christmas promotion or product lineup, please visit arspura.com（https://arspura.com/）.