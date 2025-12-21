The Grand Opening of Dreame Hong Kong Flagship Store Showcases Full Product Lineup

HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology, a global tech company dedicated to innovation in smart home appliances, officially opened its first offline flagship store in Hong Kong. Since entering the Hong Kong market, Dreame has been steadily strengthening its local presence. The opening of this flagship store marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion within the region.

Located in the Tsim Sha Tsui District at Mira Place, the new store marks the first public showcase of Dreame’s two latest flagship stick vacuums — the S50 Station and V50 — while also offering an exclusive early hands-on trial of the H16 Pro Steam. Visitors can explore Dreame’s full range of smart cleaning and personal care solutions, including the Aqua 10 Pro Track and Aqua10 Roller robot vacuums, the Pocket Uni global-voltage high-speed hair dryer, and more. In addition, Dreame’s latest air purifier, the PM20, makes its official debut in Hong Kong.



New Flagship Stick Vacuum Debut: Introducing the Dreame’s First Tangle-Cut™ Motorized Dual Blades Technology

At the event, Dreame unveiled two new stick vacuums — the V50 and the S50 Station. Both models are equipped with Dreame’s breakthrough Tangle-Cut™ Motorized Dual Blades Technology, capable of cutting up to 210,000 strands of human or pet hair in a single cleaning session, ensuring truly zero tangling.

Utilizing aerospace-grade, dual-layer titanium-coated blades, the system features approximately 200 high-density serrated blades that rapidly intersect and shear hair at speeds of up to 2,000 cuts per minute, significantly enhancing cutting efficiency. This innovation effectively addresses the long-standing issue of hair tangling found in traditional roller brushes, enabling both pet-owning households and users with long hair to enjoy a truly hands-free cleaning experience.

Equipped with a 130,000 RPM high-speed motor delivering 210AW suction power, both models effectively remove fine dust and dirt from floor crevices. The 140° wide-angle illumination reveals hidden dust, making cleaning even more thorough. Users can also upgrade with the AquaCycle™ 2.0 Suction-Washing Head, which uses electrolyzed water for sterilization and Dreame’s unique “Wash–Suction–Separation” process to efficiently handle both wet and dry messes.



Dreame S50 Station

S50 Station: Tangle-Cut™ Motorized Dual Blades with Auto Empty

As Dreame’s newest premium auto-empty stick vacuum in Hong Kong, the S50 Station features a multi-functional dust removal Hub that automatically performs dust collection and charging after each cleaning session. The 3L antibacterial dust bag, offering up to 100 days of long-term dust storage, significantly reduces maintenance while ensuring a hygienic home environment.

To ensure clean air out, the S50 Station is equipped with a multi-layer filtration system that delivers 99.99% whole-machine filtration efficiency, capturing particles as small as 0.1 µm. In addition, the HEPA H14 filter effectively traps bacteria and viruses, achieving a remarkable 99.99% filtration efficiency*. The Ultra Mode further enhances antibacterial performance before purified air is released back into the room. The smart indicator lighting clearly displays dust collection status, sterilization mode, and vacuum placement at a glance. With its high level of automation, hygiene, and efficiency, the S50 Station showcases Dreame’s leadership in high-end cleaning technology, delivering a smarter and healthier cleaning experience for Hong Kong households.

V50: Tangle-Cut™ Motorized Dual Blades with 1.6kg Lightweight

Designed for flexibility and ease of use, the V50 features an ultra-lightweight form factor paired with Tangle-Cut™ Motorized Dual Blades. Without the need for a base station, it is ideal for quick cleanups and everyday touch-ups, especially in small apartments or households that require frequent spot cleaning. With enhanced maneuverability and strong value for money, the V50 stands out as an excellent choice for users seeking a lightweight and versatile vacuum solution.

H16 Pro Steam: Dual-arm powered, 200°C Steam-enhanced clean

Now available for early experience at the flagship store and officially launching across Hong Kong on December 22, 2025, the H16 Pro Steam features industry-leading SaunaClean™ 200°C Steam Wash, combined with a 3000 mg/min high steam spraying to effectively dissolve grease, tackle stubborn stains, and achieve up to 99.9999% sterilization. Paired with ThermoRinse™ 90°C Hot Water Mopping, its dual-heat source floor washing is particularly suited for kitchens and dining areas with heavy grease buildup. The world’s first Dual-Arm Robotic AI DescendReach system delivers gap-free cleaning, zero water residue, and 100% tough stain removal, effectively minimizing cleaning blind spots and enhancing overall coverage and efficiency.

With enhanced true steam and hot water washing, the H16 Pro Steam provides faster, more effective, and more reliable home cleaning results.

Aqua 10 Pro Track: Mopping with 45°C Fresh Hot Water

Over the past two years, Dreame robot vacuums have redefined the market with industry-first innovations such as Robotic Retractable Legs, Dual Flex Arm Technology, VersaLift™ Navigation Technology, and advanced intelligent algorithms. These technologies have not only improved user experience but also earned Dreame the #1 market share in 18 countries worldwide. This year, Dreame takes robot vacuuming to the next level with its innovative Aqua 10 Pro Track and Aqua10 Roller, part of the fresh water cleaning series.



Dreame Aqua10 pro track

The Aqua 10 Pro Track, Dreame’s most advanced robot vacuum to date, introduces the industry’s first 45°C TrackSync™ Constant Hot Water Mopping, allowing the mop to clean and self-clean simultaneously with every rotation — solving the common problem of “the more you mop, the dirtier it gets.” Equipped with intelligent dirt detection and an extended track design for edge cleaning, it delivers deep cleaning performance even on heavy stains, oil spills, and tile grout. Beyond mopping, Aqua 10 Pro Track features 25,000Pa powerful suction, HyperStream™ Detangling DuoBrush, and Dual Flex Arm Technology for a comprehensive cleaning performance. OmniSight™ Navigation & Obstacle Avoidance and ProLeap™ 6cm Obstacle Cleaning ensure smooth movement across thresholds and carpets. The all-in-one smart base station takes the cleaning experience to a whole new level of automation. From ThermoHub™ 100°C Mop Self-Cleaning and Mop and Dust Bag Auto-Drying to UV sterilization, Auto Solution Refilling, and 100 Days Auto-Empty, it handles all maintenance in a single step — delivering a more convenient, hygienic, and intelligent whole-home cleaning solution.

Pocket Uni: The Ultimate “Travel Anywhere” Styling Tool

A Hong Kong fan favorite, the globally compatible 100–240V foldable high-speed hair dryer Pocket Uni has sold over 10,000 units in Hong Kong since launch. Weighing only 330g, its triple-fold design makes it ideal for travel and business trips. Powered by a 110,000 RPM high-speed motor, it delivers fast drying and styling with strong, stable airflow. Plasma Ion Concentration reduces frizz and enhances hair shine, while the upgraded SmartVolt™ Global Voltage Compatible ensures seamless use worldwide. The compact hair dryer also includes a Unfrizz Nozzle and Curling Barrels for versatile styling anytime, anywhere.



Dreame Pocket uni

PM20：Dreame Hong Kong’s First All-in-One Smart Air Purifier

Dreame officially launches its first air purifier in Hong Kong, the PM20, which combines cooling and heating with intelligent air purification. In summer, it rapidly circulates air to deliver a refreshing flow of cool, clean air. In winter, it heats up in just three seconds, instantly filling the home with comfortable warmth even during cold weather.

Powered by jet airflow technology and a dual-way air outlet design that directs airflow both upward and forward, the PM20 delivers far-reaching airflow of up to 10 meters and a CADR of 400 m³/h, ensuring more uniform air circulation and comprehensive purification across the home.

The PM20 is equipped with a 4-Layer Filtration System, featuring an high-efficiency composite filter, an activated carbon layer, and an MnO₂ catalytic decomposition filter. Working together, the system effectively captures ultra-fine particles and allergens while continuously breaking down formaldehyde and other harmful gases, helping to maintain cleaner, healthier indoor air without the need for frequent filter replacement. Combined with intelligent environmental sensing and App connectivity, the PM20 allows users to monitor indoor air quality in real time, delivering a smart, hygienic, and comfortable living environment for the entire home.



Dreame PM20

