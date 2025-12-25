BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — When British vlogger Adam was told by an 89-year-old villager in Yunnan of “no more fear of floods,” and Barrett held crabs under solar panels in Jiangsu, China Huadian’s clean energy practices emerged for the world to observe the country’s green development.

The value of Liyuan Hydropower Station in Lijiang, Yunnan, extends far beyond energy supply. During his visit, Adam first saw a model of a hydropower unit with a history exceeding 110 years from Shilongba Hydropower Station — China’s first hydropower station, commissioned in 1912 — at the China-South Asia Expo in Kunming. Remarkably, this unit still generates electricity, a testament to China Huadian’s meticulous equipment stewardship. Later, at Liyuan Hydropower Station, the generators in the powerhouse reliably power local communities. More crucially, the station stores excess water during flood seasons to control downstream flows, protecting villages from destructive floods. The project also releases artificially bred rare fish native to the Jinsha River back into the water.

The China Huadian Zhenglu Fishery-Solar Complementary Project in Jiangsu has established itself as a scalable demonstration model that effectively integrates photovoltaic power generation with aquaculture production. From above, the solar panels look like a blue ocean, while beneath them, mitten crabs thrive in ponds. The project’s engineering chief explained that 6-meter-high flexible support systems — held together by prestressed steel cables — withstand typhoons of magnitude 13, and special anchor piles address the soft soil conditions. A crab farmer noted that the solar panels’ shade lowers water temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius, boosting crab yields. The project also uses databases to track feed, water quality, and even assign unique IDs to crabs, shifting from experience-based farming to tech-driven “smart aquaculture.”

Through the foreign vloggers’ perspectives, viewers see the real changes these projects have brought to the locals. China Huadian’s initiatives do more than display technology — they integrate seamlessly into local life, turning clean energy into a force for improving livelihoods. These stories offer the world a glimpse of how China’s green development delivers concrete, meaningful benefits to people.