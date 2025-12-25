Finding Her Flag: Lao-American Golfer Mali Chathapanya’s First Swing for Laos

Malisone “Mali” Chanthapanya, a 22-year-old Lao-American golfer, was selected by Laos to compete professionally at the SEA Games this year, marking her first time representing the country in the regional multi-sport event.

The 33rd SEA Games took place in Thailand from 9 to 20 December, and Mali competed from 11 to 14 December.

A Chance Encounter with Golf

Learning she would represent Laos professionally was a surprise.

“When I first found out I would be representing Laos, I was shocked and happy. There is no precedent for me and my situation, so I had no expectations. All I knew was that I was excited to be visiting Laos and experiencing their culture for the first time,” Mali said.

Mali was born and raised in the United States by Laotian parents, both of whom came as refugees, her mother directly to the U.S., and her father via France.

They settled in the states and had Mali, who describes her childhood as stable. “We could do a lot of things, but we also had to be mindful of our spending,” she said.

Golf entered her life almost by chance through The First Tee, a nonprofit organisation teaching life skills through the sport.

“My dad was looking for activities for my brother and me to do over the summer, and he stumbled upon an ad for this organization. We attended several classes and slowly started enjoying and playing golf more,” Mali recalled.

By high school, golf had become serious training that eventually earned her a place in university golf.

Competing at the SEA Games

Mali took part in the women’s team event, where each team consists of three players, and each player records a daily score.

The team score is calculated by taking the two lowest scores out of three each day. Individually and as a team, the player or team with the lowest cumulative score after four days wins.

She described the experience as eye-opening. “I had a great time because it is something I’ve never experienced before. So it was one of the first times that I’ve ever played at a competition like that and with those kinds of players. And so I really enjoyed the experience overall.”

While she did not win a medal, Mali found value in the lessons learned. “The outcome might not have been what we were aiming for, what I was trying to achieve. But I think I learned a lot of things that I could take away for the future and for what I want to do later on in my golfing career.”

Mali reflected on areas needing improvement in her game. The Lao-American golfer said she “needs to work a bit more on certain shots, like on my short game and on my long game.”

She explained that she lost several strokes around the green at the golf course in Thailand, which was particularly challenging, and acknowledged that this affected her overall performance.

She also acknowledged the mental side of her performance. “Regarding the mental part of the golf game, I think I was a bit weak whenever it came to not being confident in my abilities. And I kind of let myself feel a bit inferior to other people. And you could see that reflected in some of the days that I played. But I think that’s something that I need to work on.”

Looking Ahead: Goals and Growth

After the SEA Games, Mali is focused on her next goals. “The next milestones I am aiming for are playing well in my last semester of college golf and turning pro,” she said.

“There are a couple of important tournaments that I have left for college golf and I hope to shoot under par scores for at least half of those tournaments.”

She added that the SEA Games helped her understand her strengths and weaknesses. The experience taught her which parts of her game need improvement and gave her a clearer focus for preparation, so she can be better ready for professional golf.

After finishing college golf, Mali plans to turn professional and hopes to play in more international tournaments that will continue to challenge her and help her grow as a player.

Connecting with Heritage Through Golf

Visiting Laos also gave Mali a deeper connection to her heritage. “I really love it. It’s a lot more chill and everyone’s really friendly and it’s very eye-opening. I think it’s really fun and interesting,” she said.

During her stay in Laos, she connected with the local golf community. Mali said she “had the chance to play with many relatives and I have had a lot of fun getting to know and playing golf with them.” She also met members of the Lao Golf Federation and other local golfers who share a passion for the game.

According to Mali, interacting with them gave her valuable insight into life in Laos and helped her learn more about the country’s golfing culture.