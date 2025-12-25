HTX Earn Fully Upgraded: Join HTX Earn Carnival, Earn Up to 15% APY and Apple Product Rewards

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a comprehensive upgrade to HTX Earn, its premier digital asset wealth management suite. Alongside this upgrade, the exchange officially launched its flagship incentive campaign, the HTX Earn Carnival. The initiative features subsidized annualized yields of up to 15% APY across core assets, complemented by high-value physical rewards, including the latest Apple flagship product lineup.

The move comes as year-end market sentiment shows signs of recovery, with investors increasingly prioritizing lower-risk, yield-bearing products. The revamped HTX Earn interface boasts a simplified product structure, more efficient experience, and more competitive returns, aiming to provide a “one-stop” solution for digital asset appreciation.

Reap 15% APY on 27 Assets and Amazing Prizes

The HTX Earn Carnival event is scheduled to run from December 24, 2025, at 02:00 (UTC) through January 1, 2026, at 16:00:00 (UTC). During this period, HTX is offering significant APY subsidies for Flexible Earn products across 27 mainstream assets. Participants earn up to 15% APY on their idle assets through subscriptions.

Eligible assets include major stablecoins such as USDT, USDD, USD1, and USDC, alongside a broad range of core cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, TRX, ZEC, TURBO, NEO, WBT, APE, COMP, QTUM, PENDLE, DOT, TON, SOL, ATOM, CSPR, POL, NEAR, ADA, SUI, APT, A, and CRV. This diverse selection is designed to accommodate both conservative yield strategies and diversified portfolio needs.

The participation process is straightforward:

Access: Users can log in their HTX accounts and find Earn on the navigation bar via the official HTX website or directly from the app homepage.

The campaign follows a four-stage structure: Subscription, Asset Maintenance, Review, and Reward Claim. Users must complete registration and asset allocation during the subscription phase. Rewards are determined by the net asset increase maintained throughout the period and must be manually claimed during the designated window; unclaimed rewards will be forfeited.

HTX Earn Revamped : Five Core Modules

HTX has systematically upgraded the HTX Earn ecosystem, restructuring the interface into five clearly defined modules to enhance usability and long-term management efficiency:

Overview: A unified dashboard to monitor asset allocation and yield performance. Simple Earn: Designed for conservative, straightforward yield strategies. New Listings: Dedicated to high-potential yields for newly onboarded tokens. Structured Products: For advanced investors seeking tailored opportunities. On-Chain Earn: Direct access to decentralized staking and PoS opportunities.

The refined categorization significantly reduces decision-making friction, allowing users to align their strategies precisely with their risk preferences. Furthermore, the redesigned homepage now features a dedicated promotions area for limited-time boosts and an intelligent recommendation module that suggests products based on a user’s current asset structure. Additional optimizations include an SVIP zone, a newcomer section, and multi-dimensional filters for a tailored experience.

From Campaign Incentive to Sustainable Yield

From the launch of HTX Earn Carnival to the continued evolution of its Earn product architecture, HTX is reinforcing its commitment to long-term, sustainable asset appreciation, aiming to deliver professional, transparent, and efficient asset management tools beyond short-term promotions. Looking ahead, HTX plans to further expand its Earn offerings, refine user experience, and introduce diversified yield mechanisms aligned with real user demand.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of “Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance,” HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.