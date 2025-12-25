Leifras Notice regarding the conclusion of a commitment line agreement totaling 2.5 billion yen to diversify fund-raising channels and strengthen the financial base

TOKYO, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leifras Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LFS, Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Kiyotaka Ito, hereinafter referred to as “the Company”), which operates sports schools for children and supports the local expansion of club activities, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a commitment line agreement (hereinafter referred to as “this Agreement”) totaling 2.5 billion yen with Chikuho Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Chikuho Bank”) and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Mizuho Bank“) as arrangers and agents, respectively.

Purpose of this Agreement

Having listed on the NASDAQ market in the United States in October 2025, the Company will accelerate its global business expansion under its corporate philosophy of ” Changing and Designing Sports.”

This agreement was concluded with the aim of securing flexible financing methods and further strengthening the company’s financial base.

The establishment of a commitment line totaling 2.5 billion yen from multiple financial institutions, with Chikuho Bank, a leading regional bank in Kyushu, and Mizuho Bank, a megabank, as arrangers, serves as a testament to the high evaluation of our business foundation and financial soundness.

Commitment Line Overview

1. Chikuho Bank Arrangement Project

Contract signing date: October 31, 2025

Arrangement amount: 1 billion yen

Arranger and agent: Chikuho Bank Ltd.

Lenders: Chikuho Bank, Ltd., SBI Shinsei Bank, Ltd.

Use of funds: Working capital

2. Mizuho Bank Arrangement Project

Contract signing date: November 19, 2025

Arrangement amount: 1.5 billion yen

Arranger and agent: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Lenders: Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Saga Bank, Ltd., Fukuoka Bank, Ltd., Resona Bank, Ltd.

Use of funds: Working capital

Future Plans

We will focus on expanding our school and social businesses. Furthermore, research into children’s non-cognitive abilities is actively progressing in Europe and the United States, and non-cognitive abilities are gaining more attention each year. In light of this situation, we are expanding our methods for developing children’s non-cognitive abilities, which we established in Japan, to overseas markets. By acquiring overseas children’s sports schools, we will promote the development of sports services globally and contribute to the development of non-cognitive abilities in children around the world.

Leifras Company Profile

Leifras Co., Ltd. is a social business company that sees its mission as resolving social issues through sports, based on its corporate philosophy of “Changing and designing sports.”

The number of members in our children’s sports school business has reached approximately 70,000, and we will continue to work hard to contribute to society through the sports business through club activity support, healthcare, and community collaboration projects.

Company name : Leifras Co., Ltd.

Listing market : Nasdaq Capital Market

Ticker (US stock code): LFS

Headquarters : Ebisu Garden Place Tower 20th floor, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Date of establishment : August 28, 2001

Representative : Representative Director Kiyotaka Ito

Capital : 784,666,480 yen (including capital reserve)

Business details : Sports school business, event business, alliance business

Club activity support projects Community collaboration projects Healthcare projects

After-school day care service “LEIF” business

Website : https://www.leifras.co.jp/

IR website : https://ir.leifras.co.jp/jp/