Walnut Coding Unveils AI-Powered Coding Hardware to Make Programming Tangible for Young Learners at 2025 World Internet Conference

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Walnut Coding (the “Company”), a leading online coding platform for young learners, unveiled its latest generation of AI-powered coding hardware at the 2025 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China, held from November 6 to 9. The Company showcased a “Miniature Smart City” and an “AI Programming Smart Car” in a real-world exhibition space to demonstrate how AI knowledge can be turned into practical tools for teenagers. The products drew widespread attention, highlighting what the Company described as a new step forward in the global adoption of practical AI education.

Themed “Forging an Open, Cooperative, Secure and Inclusive Future of Digital Intelligence — Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace,” the conference addressed topics including the China-proposed Global Development Initiative, digital economy, AI, and data governance. The discussions aimed to explore new approaches to cooperation and governance in the digital age.

Walnut Coding’s exhibition booth featured a “Miniature AI Smart City” powered by its proprietary AI programming controller, which powers and coordinates a range of sensors and actuators. The setup quickly became a focal point for visitors. The product line also included an “AI programming smart car” that recognizes routes and demonstrates intelligent driving fundamentals. It simulates Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) moving materials in warehouses, factories, and logistics centers to help teens explore how intelligent factories operate.

These self-operating smart products all rely on the new-generation AI programming intelligent controller independently developed by Walnut Coding. The controller allows smart devices to detect colors, people and objects, respond to spoken prompts, and even play melodies. It also enables teenagers to write code by themselves and control various sensors and actuators, transforming abstract programming concepts into visible AI applications. These engaging and practical models are AI-programmed and interconnected, offering teenagers a clear view of core smart home, transportation, and logistics applications operations.

Zeng Pengxuan, the founder and CEO of Walnut Coding, commented: “True AI literacy isn’t merely about helping a small group of elites master advanced technologies; it’s about giving every child the ability to see, understand, and participate in building intelligent systems. Our goal is to lower the barriers to understanding technology through practical tools, helping young people move from AI users to creators in the future AI world.”

With eight years in the youth programming education sector, Walnut Coding is aiming to build a foundation of AI literacy and skills for teenagers through hands-on programming, helping them shift from AI users to creators in an increasingly technology-driven society. The Company maintains that programming has transcended its role as a purely technical skill and now serves as a fundamental enabler for understanding and advancing artificial intelligence.

As part of its public education efforts, Walnut Coding’s public welfare courses have reached over 40,000 schools across 31 provincial administrative regions and more than 400 cities in China. The initiative has delivered over 800 public training sessions for educators and provided science popularization programs to over 6.6 million students nationwide. Furthermore, it has delivered AI programming training to more than 50,000 primary and secondary school teachers. The Company also became an official UNESCO partner this year, sharing its experience in AI programming education for young learners globally.

Looking ahead, Walnut Coding will continue to empower education with technology, building bridges for more teenagers to enhance their AI literacy, and helping to cultivate more innovative talents who can adapt to the digital intelligence era.

About Walnut Coding

Walnut Coding is a leader in coding education in China. Founded in 2017, The Company offers fun, engaging, and well-structured coding courses for young learners, covering various subjects including Scratch, Python, and C++. Its courses feature adaptive software products with definitive learning objectives and interactive content for learners, as well as individualized guidance from full-time learning assistants throughout the learning process.