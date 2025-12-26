A Holiday Christmas Magic: Coca-Cola Bridges Miles by Bringing “Sound of Home” to Overseas Filipino Workers in Australia

In partnership with SBS, Australia’s multicultural and multilingual public broadcaster, Coca-Cola delivered a 24-hour Christmas Day broadcast of heartfelt carols and messages of gratitude, bringing Filipino families closer to loved ones working in Australia this festive season.



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 December 2025 – For millions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Christmas carries a quiet longing: another year spent celebrating from thousands of miles away. This year, Coca-Cola set out to bring the warmth of home back to them through SoundOfHome.FM, a 24-hour Christmas broadcast that turned Australia’s airwaves into a powerful audio love letter from families in the Philippines, connecting people across thousands of miles.

The holiday season is meant to be joyful, yet for many OFWs, the weight of distance can dim the spirit they work so hard to sustain for others. Grounded in the global Christmas insight that “the pressures of the holidays steal the Christmas spirit from the true givers,” Coca-Cola sought to uplift these unsung heroes in a way that only Coca-Cola could: through the familiar, comforting Sounds of Home.

More than an airwave takeover, SoundOfHome.FM became an emotional conduit, a continuous stream of Caroloke (carol + karaoke), touching dedications, and heartfelt messages of gratitude recorded by families across the Philippines dedicated for the loved ones they miss every day. It allowed love to travel across oceans in the most human way possible.

“This initiative comes from a place of deep respect for the people who give so much of themselves from far away, a recognition of their immense, yet quiet sacrifices,” shared Francis Izon Reyes, Coca-Cola Marketing Director for ASEAN & South Pacific. “We know that during the holidays, the distance and not being with family can feel heavier than ever. With SoundOfHome.FM, we wanted to bring a moment of comfort, a small piece of home to Filipinos overseas – a familiar voice, a favourite carol, something to remind them that their sacrifice, love, and dedication are seen, valued, and deeply appreciated. That is the real spirit of Christmas, and we are honoured to help bring it to life.”

The groundwork started weeks before Christmas Day, where Coca-Cola brought the Philippines together through a nationwide Caroloke Caravan —visiting key cities and major Pasko (Christmas) Festivals to help families record personalised messages and carols. From children singing their parents’ favourite Christmas songs to spouses whispering the ‘thank you’ they’ve held onto all year, each message carried profound emotional weight.

Families also had access to a digital platform where they could upload dedications remotely. A unique notification system ensured OFWs received personalised alerts inviting them to tune in once their family’s message was scheduled to air, guaranteeing the moment would reach its intended recipient.

The 24-hour broadcast went on air from 6pm on Christmas Eve to 6pm on Christmas Day, bringing festive cheer to listeners throughout the broadcast. It was a day of celebration and nostalgia, a reminder that even when ocean separate families, the sound of home can still find a way.

Coca-Cola also released a powerful Christmas film titled, ‘Sound of Home’. Filmed across Australia, it captures real, authentic reactions from OFWs as they hear their families’ voices mid-shift: a mechanic wiping away tears inside a garage, a convenience store clerk stunned into silence, a kitchen hand breaking into a smile that says everything. These moments reveal a simple truth — sometimes, hearing someone you love is enough to feel home again.

Reyes added, “Our simple wish is that with this project, we hope we were able to bring even a moment of warmth to those spending Christmas far from home. If the Sound of Home helped one person feel remembered even for a few seconds, then we’ve done something meaningful this season.”

Nikhil Panjwani, Executive Creative Director Ogilvy @WPP OpenX, the creative agency supporting the campaign, commented, “Christmas is about togetherness, but for millions of OFWs, it’s defined by distance. SoundOfHome.FM was our way of using something as simple as radio to bring families closer — if only for a moment — on a day when it matters most. We couldn’t shorten the distance — but we did close the silence with a 24-hour love letter, in audio form.”

The Sound of Home initiative reinforces the Coca-ColaTM brand’s longstanding belief in the power of human connection. By uplifting those who give so much of themselves during the holidays, Coca-Cola celebrates the real magic of Christmas — the simple yet profound moments that bring us back to one another.

Even when families are oceans apart, the feeling of home can still find its way through.

Watch the Sound of Home film on YouTube or visit SoundOfHome.FM to learn more. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest news about the brand.

