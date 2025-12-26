Fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge Officially Opens, Strengthening Regional Connectivity

The Fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, connecting Bolikhamxay Province in Laos with Bueng Kan Province in Thailand, officially inaugurated on 25 December,with public use beginning on 27 December.

The 1,350-meter bridge directly links Laos’ Route 13 with Thailand’s Highway 244, creating seamless integration between the two countries’ road networks.

The opening coincides with the 75th anniversary of Lao-Thai diplomatic relations in 2025, reinforcing the bridge’s role as both a vital transport corridor and a symbol of enduring bilateral cooperation.

High-level dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony, including Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X)

Expanding Network of Friendship Bridges

The new bridge joins four existing Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge.

The first bridge, connecting Vientiane and Nong Khai at 1,174 meters, opened in April 1994. The second linked Savannakhet and Mukdahan provinces in late 2006, followed by the third connecting Khammouane and Nakhon Phanom provinces in November 2011.

The fourth and longest bridge at 2,480 meters, linking Huay Xay district in Bokeo Province with Chiang Khong district in Chiang Rai Province, opened in December 2013.

Plans are already underway for a sixth Mekong River bridge, which would connect Salavanh in southern Laos with Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand, further expanding cross-border connectivity.

A Decade in the Making

The bridge’s development took more than a decade, beginning with feasibility studies and design work from 2012 to 2014.

A formal construction agreement was signed in June 2019 between the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport and Thailand’s Ministry of Transport.

Construction started on the Thai side in June 2020 and on the Lao side in January 2021, with the final concrete connection completed in June 2025.

Agreements on ownership, management, and long-term maintenance were also finalized, and the bridge includes advanced structural health monitoring systems to ensure safety and durability.

The total investment was THB 3.93 billion (about USD 126.3 million), with Thailand contributing THB 2.63 billion (USD 84.5 million) and Laos providing THB 1.3 billion (USD 41.8 million) through a concessional loan from Thailand’s Neighboring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA).

The new bridge is expected to cut travel time between Bolikhamxay and Bueng Kan by up to three hours, improving the flow of people and goods.

It also forms part of the shortest land route connecting Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, about 150 kilometers via Lao National Road No. 8, and is a key link in the broader transport corridor between Vientiane Capital, Bolikhamxay Province, and Vietnam, supporting Laos’ goal of becoming a “land-linked” nation.

Gateway to Future Development

The new bridge not only improves travel and trade along Lao National Road No. 8 but also positions Bolikhamxay Province as a central hub in an emerging multimodal transport network.

Two major infrastructure projects are set to further enhance the province’s strategic importance: a USD 6.6 billion railway connecting Vientiane Capital to Vietnam’s Vung Ang Port, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and operations by 2030, giving Laos its first direct access to maritime trade routes; and the Vientiane-Hanoi Expressway, a USD 1.9 billion, 203.8-kilometer stretch scheduled for completion by 2030.

Together, these projects will create an integrated network linking Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and China, expected to reduce logistics costs, attract investment, expand tourism, and accelerate regional integration under initiatives such as the Greater Mekong Subregion and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS).