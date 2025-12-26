Gen Z Walks China: Building Cultural Bridges Through Youth Exchange

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A News Report from Great Wall New Media:

In 2025, many middle school teachers and students from several states across the United States traveled to China, driven by curiosity and anticipation about Eastern civilization. Journeying alongside Chinese students, they connected through meaningful exchanges that fostered a warm and genuine cultural bond between young people from both countries. Their experiences ranged from exploring museums and tracing the course of history to encountering giant pandas up close; from hands-on activities with intangible cultural heritage such as tai chi fans and lacquer fans to leisurely walks through traditional Chinese architecture, where they discovered its unique beauty. This rich and engaging journey offered an immersive glimpse into Chinese culture, leaving the visitors deeply impressed by its traditions and architecture—and with lasting memories of their time in China.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daAbUz9M2Do&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCNIgtU8gPY&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ybc7tOQXGs&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-aA2E5u5oc&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icFNk3qJpU8&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41CntOLTwIs&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhhZImLXoSg&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5vsLooqVdA&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGHbDz9fP_o&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=9

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8v-wU5yWVlM&list=PLL711GAcgjV1aCtqO-LNBAIMG0MwteevQ&index=10