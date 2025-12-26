Laos Provides USD 1.93 Million to Boost Sustainable Rice, Vegetable Farming

On 24 December, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment provided USD 1.93 million in funds and support to 85 small-scale rice and vegetable production groups across six provinces, including Champasack, Salavan, Sekong, Savannakhet, Khammouane, and Vientiane Capital.

The funding was officially handed over at a ceremony in Champasack province and is expected to benefit producer groups throughout the targeted regions.

The project will be carried out through six key areas: agricultural extension and cooperative development, policy support, irrigation improvement, land management and land title issuance, environmentally friendly farming practices, and agricultural research to strengthen climate resilience. Priority crops include rice, onions, chilies, cabbage, and other vegetables.

By addressing these areas, the initiative aims to boost competitiveness in agricultural production, strengthen rice and vegetable value chains, and encourage more efficient and sustainable farming practices.

Funding allocations differ by province, with Savannakhet receiving USD 508,000 for 21 groups, Khammouane USD 496,000 for 20 groups, Saravan USD 360,000 for 17 groups, Champasack USD 294,000 for 15 groups, Sekong USD 228,000 for 10 groups, and Vientiane Capital USD 47,000 for two groups.

The support is provided under the Project to Promote an Environmentally Friendly Agricultural Commodity Chain (ECCC), which aligns with the Agriculture and Forestry Strategic Plan to 2025 and Vision 2030.

During the ceremony, the ministry emphasized the importance of careful monitoring, urging local authorities to ensure the funds are used in line with project objectives and regulations. Such oversight is crucial for effective implementation, long-term sustainability, and allowing the supported groups to serve as models for other communities.

Officials noted that the project is expected to improve production efficiency, increase farmer incomes, and advance sustainable agricultural development across the targeted provinces.